Introduction

The United States has sailed into a hurricane of its own creation. In March 2026, the White House ordered the U.S. Navy to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a desperate gambit from a commander-in-chief who has just set the Middle East ablaze. [1] I believe this is not a strategic masterstroke but the frantic thrashing of an administration that knows the tide has turned against it. The global energy system has suffered a fatal embolism. Like a tidal wave, the initial shock is distant and unseen, but the catastrophic impact is already inevitable. The conveyor belt of global trade has been severed, and the resulting famine will be biblical in scale.

We stand at a pivotal moment in history, witnessing the collapse of American naval supremacy and the onset of a synchronized global depression worse than the 1930s. This is not a regional conflict; it is the trigger for a world-altering catastrophe. Our once-proud military, a hollow Goliath built on brittle technology, has been revealed as a paper tiger. [2] Our leadership is morally bankrupt, our strategy rooted in perfidy, and our future harvest is starvation. History will judge us not as liberators, but as the architects of the greatest man-made catastrophe in a century.

A Tsunami of Our Own Making

The Persian Gulf is a powder keg, and the United States under President Donald Trump is striking the match. In February 2026, the U.S. massed an unprecedented level of naval firepower in the region, with carrier strike groups poised for conflict. [3] This mobilization follows blunt ultimatums to Iran, but the real target is not a nation; it is the lifeblood of the global economy. The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical oil chokepoint. [4] Closing it for an extended period of time will be truly catastrophic for our world.

China cannot afford to lose access to this strait, as it depends on Iranian energy exports. [5] Yet the U.S., in its arrogance, seeks to control it, mirroring how it has historically used waterways like the Panama Canal to enforce its geopolitical will. This is a reactionary edict from a panicked president. [1] The order to escort tankers and provide political risk insurance is a confession of weakness, an admission that the era of American effortless dominance is over. The initial shockwave has hit; the tsunami of economic collapse and famine is now rolling toward every coastline on Earth.

The Unforgivable Sin of Perfidy and Assassination

The U.S., under Trump and Netanyahu, initiated this war not through declared conflict, but through treacherous assassination. Our ‘decapitation strikes’ were acts of perfidy -- luring targets with a false promise of peace before murdering them. [6] This mirrors the most dishonorable acts in history and has permanently shredded our moral and strategic credibility. In a joint military operation dubbed ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ the U.S. and Israel launched a comprehensive assault designed to cripple a sovereign nation, not as a measured response to a provocation but as a deliberate descent into madness. [7]

This pattern of provocation is deliberate. Israel appears to be attempting to draw Hezbollah into a conflict, while U.S. intelligence agencies seem intent on drawing Iran into a counterattack. [8] The rationale is clear: a wider war solves domestic problems. It allows for the cancellation of elections, the imposition of martial law, and a reset of the debt-laden financial system. [9] This is calculated catastrophe, where mass casualties are not collateral damage but a solution to systemic failures. We have chosen, through malice and stupidity, to starve the world, and our first step was an act of treachery that will haunt our legacy forever.

A Navy of Pirates, Not Admirals

The once-proud U.S. Navy has been reduced to sinking unarmed diplomatic vessels and shelling merchant ships. This isn’t war; it’s piracy and cowardice, a far cry from the sea battles of my father’s generation. The perception among adversaries like Yemen is that the U.S. military is no longer a credible threat on land or sea. [10] They can hide missile systems in underground facilities, rendering our naval forces vulnerable to surprise attacks once their munitions are depleted. Our billion-dollar warships are sitting ducks in a new era of asymmetrical warfare.

Here’s why this matters: the world now sees our 1000-kilometer ‘no-go zone’ around Iran as the new map of American impotence. The absence of decisive outcomes underscores the American Empire’s loss of credibility in projecting violence against major powers like Iran, Russia, or China. [11] Even Cuba, once a target for regime change, remains untouched by U.S. military action. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the Iranian government shows no signs of collapse despite intense sanctions. Our Navy, once the guarantor of global trade, now functions as a pirate fleet enforcing a blockade that will strangle the world’s economy.

The Collapse of a Technological Mirage

Our military dominance was a mirage built on brittle, hyper-expensive technology. The United States stands on the precipice of an irreversible decline. It is an empire in collapse, strangled not by a foreign invasion but by its own internal rot -- catastrophic debt, a hollowed-out industrial base, and a fatal dependency on its greatest strategic rival for the very materials that power its military. [12] China’s rare earth siege has neutered U.S. military might, turning our advanced systems into dependent cripples.

I see this as a perfect metaphor for a corrupt empire: a hollow superpower whose technological edge is a paper tiger against determined, asymmetrical resistance. The Shahed drone -- costing perhaps $30,000 -- has proven it can blind our billion-dollar radars, rendering our defense systems useless. [2] This is the reality of our ‘Hollow Goliath.’ Russia holds an overwhelming technological advantage in fields like cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles, areas where the United States was lagging. [13] Our reliance on exotic, unproven systems while ignoring fundamental manufacturing and production has left us vulnerable. The technological mirage has evaporated, and beneath it lies only rust and decay.

No Heroes Left to Pull Us Back from the Brink

We are led by a man whose dementia and narcissism are being weaponized by foreign agents to start a war of extinction. Where are the honorable officers? I long for a David Hackworth, a leader with the courage to resign and tell the truth to the American people. Instead, we have sycophants on Fox News boasting of a stolen energy dominance that is, in reality, the theft of the world’s last lifeline. The decision-making in Israel and by our own leadership is often irrational, much like Germany’s actions in past conflicts. [14]

This situation could quickly spiral into a major kinetic war, whether it starts in Ukraine or Israel. Forces on both sides are pushing us towards this outcome, and the potential consequences for global stability are severe. [15] They’re not going to fall for these deliberate temptations set for them. They know we can’t afford to keep aircraft carrier battle groups on station indefinitely, so they’re waiting us out.

The Inevitable Harvest: Global Depression and Famine

This is the trigger for a synchronized global depression worse than the 1930s. The airlock in the diesel supply lines is now global. The fertilizer has stopped. The famine is already baked into the next harvest. My conviction is absolute: we have chosen, through malice and stupidity, to starve the world. The future of the U.S. dollar is bleak. Although it may take years for the dollar to completely collapse, there could be a sudden, catastrophic devaluation as the BRICS nations stand up with their asset-backed systems. [16] Western central banks find themselves outnumbered and losing favor quickly. [17]

The domino effect of a U.S. attack on Iran would unleash global catastrophe. [3] It would start with the world’s most critical oil chokepoint and end with Western economic sovereignty unraveling and the acceleration of a BRICS-led new financial order. [18] The fall of the West is accelerating, and the rise of Russia, China, Iran, India, and BRICS nations is emerging. [19] We enabled China’s rise via offshoring and debt-based economies, and now we face the consequences. [20] History’s judgment will be severe and deserved.

Conclusion

We are witnessing the end of American naval power and the dawn of engineered global famine. The orders from Washington are the death rattles of an empire. The technological supremacy we boasted of was a fraud. The moral authority we claimed was forfeited through assassination and piracy. The economic system we dominated is now turning against us, with the U.S. dollar headed for a catastrophic collapse with gold and silver rising as the only honest money. [17]

There is no turning back. The tsunami is upon us. To survive what follows, individuals must embrace decentralization, self-reliance, and tangible assets. Grow your own food, secure your wealth with precious metals, and seek knowledge from uncensored sources like BrightAnswers.ai and NaturalNews.com. The centralized institutions -- government, media, Big Pharma -- have proven themselves corrupt and deadly. Their final act is to starve the world. Our task is to build anew, in harmony with nature and in defense of human freedom, before the famine they engineered consumes us all.

References

Trumps Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America - NaturalNews.com. March 04, 2026. The Hollow Goliath Why the US Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 18, 2026. The Domino Effect How a US Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe - NaturalNews.com. February 20, 2026. Health Ranger Report - Edge of Armageddon - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. March 23, 2026. 2026-03-26-BVN-FUEL RATIONING BEGINS_otter_ai- - Bright Videos Network. Mike Adams interview with HiCap Magazine Company - September 24 2024. The Nuclear Rubicon Why Irans Deterrent Is Our Only Hope and How to Survive What Follows - NaturalNews.com. March 26, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Jake Morphonios - January 8 2024. Wider war will bring inevitable attempts at martial law in America - NaturalNews.com. October 31, 2023. Brighteon Broadcast News - WE ARE AT WAR US & UK Bomb Yemen - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. January 12, 2024. 2026-03-27-BVN-IRAN WILL DEFEAT THE U.S. EMPIRE_otter_ai- - Bright Videos Network. Unobtainium and Hopium How Chinas Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered US Military Might - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 03, 2026. Losing Military Supremacy The Myopia of American Strategic Planning - Andrei Martyanov. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - May 28 2025. Mike Adams interview with Matt Bracken - September 26 2024. ANALYSIS Israel Ukraine Western Europe and the United States have already been defeated - NaturalNews.com. April 16, 2024. Mike Adams interview with Ann Vandersteel - July 11 2024. Oil Shock to Dollar Collapse The Catastrophic Global Consequences of a US Attack on Iran - NaturalNews.com. January 24, 2026. The FALL of the WEST and why the worlds economic future belongs to China Russia India and Iran - NaturalNews.com. May 05, 2024. Chinas economic warfare and AI dominance Experts warn US risks falling behind in global power shift - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. April 22, 2025. Disintegration Indicators of the Coming American Collapse Andrei Martyanov.

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