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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
44m

Great stacks, Mike...thank you for all you do.

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Clive Bragdon's avatar
Clive Bragdon
1h

I've followed the health Ranger for a long time and I believe Mike Adams is among the best when he stays in his Lane. But I would counsel Mike to check out another entire side of what he has been given to believe. Iran is not even the target. The British imperial system is. You know, the one that has controlled us since the War of 1812. The same one that has thoroughly controlled Iran and the Straits of Hormuz since 1903. The very system that has seen to it that the Middle East remains in turmoil and they get enormous profits from Lloyds of London to insure the vessels passing through that straight. Mike is simply missing too much for me to go through without writing a book and this is not the proper place. I would suggest that a great deal more study is warranted before posting anymore of this gloom and doom for the United States and the world.

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