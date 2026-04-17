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Renee Schnell-Smith's avatar
Renee Schnell-Smith
8h

Yes. Guillotines for Trump Musk and all his cronies. Now

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12 replies
Celeste's avatar
Celeste
9h

Well they sure drained us dry snd didn’t win anything anyway.

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