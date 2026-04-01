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Leslie Fleming-Mitchell's avatar
Leslie Fleming-Mitchell
5dEdited

So articulate, and very true, but who will read this and decide to improve conditions, including their condition, other than those of us who have already resisted the onslaught. We must somehow regulate the unquenchable thirst for profit and control that dominates most corporations so they cannot dictate what we consume physically and mentally and manipulate us into annihilation. WE know this; the question is how can we make enough people aware of the toxic world they are entrained in.

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
5d

We can also think positively!

Now, around the world people are less likely to trust "authority".

This "Vaxx Exercise" only allowed the knowledgeable, skeptical, and thinkers to survive and reproduce.

So that, it will be excellent for world's future generations, if only the "smart genes" are being passed on.

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