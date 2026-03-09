Prophecy Fulfilled: We No Longer Live in a Constitutional Republic

I warned you this was coming. For years, through my broadcasts and writings, I predicted that by the end of 2025, the American constitutional republic would be a corpse, its hollowed-out shell propped up by tyrants. Today, in 2026, that prophecy is horrifically fulfilled. The trigger was not a subtle, bureaucratic coup, but a brazen act of war: President Donald Trump’s unilateral, unconstitutional launch of a full-scale war of regime change against Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury.

This is not a ‘military action’ or a limited strike. As Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated, it is a brutal campaign with ‘no stupid rules of engagement, no nation building.’ [1] It is a war, plain and simple, launched without the constitutionally required declaration from Congress. In doing so, Trump has not defended the Constitution he swore an oath to protect; he has shredded it. The War Powers Act is now toilet paper, and the foundational principle that only the people’s representatives can send Americans to die in foreign lands is dead.

The Republic died not with a whimper, but with the roar of missiles. We are now subjects of an imperial presidency, a regime that views the founding document as a nuisance to be bypassed. As one analysis starkly put it, a ‘democratic collapse has already occurred,’ with the U.S. plummeting into authoritarianism in just one year. [2] The system has finally shown its true face: it is not a republic of laws, but an empire of men.

The Zelensky Playbook: How Elections and the Constitution Will Be Suspended

Do not be fooled by the temporary calm. The blueprint for what comes next is already written, and it was authored in Kyiv. Trump is following Volodymyr Zelensky’s playbook to the letter: use a state of perpetual, existential war to justify the suspension of constitutional norms, the cancellation of elections, and the silencing of all dissent.

Remember the reports from Ukraine? The armed forces chief refusing Zelensky’s order for a ‘futile’ offensive, facing dismissal for his disobedience. [3] This is the model: centralize all power, crush internal opposition, and rule by decree. With the GOP facing a potential midterm wipeout due to public disillusionment over this illegal war, Trump’s only logical path to permanent power is to declare a national emergency and simply stay in office. The groundwork is already being laid across America.

We have seen masked federal agents -- what I have called the ‘American Gestapo’ -- deployed in our streets, shooting Americans. [4] We have witnessed the systematic shutdown of independent media voices, just as Zelensky did. The corporate-state media complex is now a pure propaganda arm. As one source chillingly notes, ‘The CIA’s central role in orchestrating news and editorial coverage in America’s most influential… media outlets’ continues to this day. [5] The ‘Liberation Day’ tactics used in Washington were a dress rehearsal for martial law, one city at a time. [6] The playbook is being executed, and we are the targets.

Who Really Pulls the Strings? This Isn’t About Trump, It’s About Israel

To understand this catastrophe, you must look beyond the figurehead. Donald Trump is merely the mascot, the useful puppet for a power structure that answers to a foreign nation. The real architects are Netanyahu, the Neocons, and the Military-Industrial Complex -- a cabal whose loyalty is to Israel’s expansionist, genocidal ambitions, not to the American people.

Our government no longer represents the citizens of Texas or South Carolina. It exists as a taxing authority and a cannon fodder recruitment agency to fund endless wars for a foreign power while our own cities decay and our infrastructure crumbles. Look at the Senate: figures like Cruz and Graham. Their fealty isn’t to their constituents; it is to the foreign lobby that dictates our Middle East policy. As Netanyahu himself declared, he sought to eliminate ‘daylight’ between the U.S. and Israel. [7] He has succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.

This is the ultimate betrayal. The American treasury is being looted and our children’s future mortgaged to pay for bombs dropped on Iran, a war that serves Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ project. As I have written before, my support for Israel evaporated when I saw its actions extend to bombing hospitals and refugee centers. [8] Our nation has been hijacked. The U.S. government is now a subsidiary of a foreign ethno-state, and we are the collateral damage.

The Final Betrayal: How the MAGA Movement Was Sold a Neocon in Populist Clothing

This is the bitterest pill to swallow for those of us who believed in the ‘America First’ promise. We voted for the anti-war candidate, the man who railed against the folly of Iraq and promised to bring our troops home. What we got was John McCain with a red hat, gleefully bombing the Middle East into oblivion on behalf of the same neoconservative war machine.

Trump’s National Security Strategy itself reveals the trap, providing a ‘window’ into how the administration has ‘fallen into the neoconservative foreign policy trap.’ [9] This betrayal proves the ultimate, unassailable truth: you cannot trust any political party or any politician. They are all actors in the same theater, funded by the same masters. The real MAGA agenda -- national sovereignty, peace, honest money, and closed borders -- is deceased. What remains is a debt-fueled, fiat-currency printing war machine, indistinguishable from the Bush and Obama administrations it supposedly opposed.

The populist energy of millions has been cynically harnessed to empower the very globalist empire we sought to dismantle. The ‘deep state’ didn’t defeat Trump; it absorbed him. As commentator Doug Casey observed, Trump now ‘doth bestride the narrow world Like a Colossus,’ his finger in everything. [10] But that finger is pushing the buttons for a foreign power, not for you.

Survival in the Ruins: Decentralization is the Only Path Forward

So, what do we do when the state has not only failed but has become our primary adversary? We must become decentralized and bring power to local governance. The era of appealing to corrupt institutions is over. Our survival now depends on radical decentralization, self-reliance, and the rebuilding of society from the ground up, starting with our own homes and communities.

First, get out of the major cities. The coming chaos -- from engineered false flags and supply chain collapses to the urban warfare that will follow political destabilization -- will hit population centers hardest. As author Matt Bracken and I discussed, when supply chains fail, cities become ‘aquariums’ that get unplugged. [11] Your first strategic move is to put distance between yourself and these coming kill zones.

Next, build a parallel society. Grow your own organic food. Secure your own clean water through filtration and storage. Develop trusted local networks for trade, security, and mutual aid. This is not mere ‘prepping’; it is the foundational act of declaring independence from a collapsing, hostile system. Finally, protect your information. Expect platforms like Natural News and Brighteon to be shut down in a ‘Zelensky-style’ digital purge. Have your own offline library -- books, downloaded files, hard drives containing crucial knowledge on everything from herbal medicine to permaculture. Your mind and your local community are your new country.

Your Financial Lifeline: Reject the Collapsing Fiat Dollar for Honest Money

The illegal war on Iran is being financed by the same mechanism that fuels all empire: the limitless printing of fiat currency. The U.S. dollar is being debased into oblivion to pay for missiles and bombers. Your savings, your labor, your wealth are being stolen via hyperinflation to fund this genocide. This is financial warfare against you.

In this environment, gold and silver are not mere ‘investments.’ They are survival tools and the ultimate form of financial self-defense. They are honest money, with no counter-party risk. When you hold physical precious metals, you become your own central bank, immune to digital confiscation, bank bail-ins, or the whim of politicians who can print trillions with a keystroke. As of now, gold stands at $5,128.9 per ounce and silver at $84.45 per ounce -- prices reflecting the frantic rush out of failing paper assets.

This is why I have always advocated for and partnered with ethical dealers (metalswithmike.com) who understand that preserving wealth is fundamentally about preserving liberty. The corrupt financial system is the engine of the war machine. By converting your remaining paper wealth into tangible, historic money, you withdraw your consent and your fuel from that machine. You secure a lifeline for your family that cannot be hacked, frozen, or inflated away.

A Final Warning and a Call to Consciousness

I am operating under the assumption that this article, and the platform it appears on, could be erased at any moment. The digital guillotine is a standard tool of modern tyranny. Consider this a final warning and a dispatch from the front lines of a lost Republic. Do not wait for a savior from Washington. That hope is a poison. Your safety, your prosperity, and your freedom are now your own sovereign responsibility.

Stand for the principles of the Bill of Rights, but do not rely on the institutions that have trampled it. The courts, the Congress, the presidency -- they are captured. Your duty is to build your own parallel society based on truth, self-reliance, and natural law. Nurture your consciousness, your health, and your connections with other awake individuals. Use decentralized tools like Brighteon.social for communication, BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored research, and BrightLearn.ai to build your own library of knowledge.

The American Republic is dead. But we are not. Mourn briefly, then get to work. Build, plant, preserve, connect, and defend. Our future will not be granted by a government; it will be built by us, in the ruins of the old world, or it will not exist at all.

