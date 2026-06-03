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Smacko9
12m

ai, soul, accountability, and misdirection routines

The 4 Pillars of the Tech-Human Paradox

https://www.google.com/search?q=ai%252C+soul%252C+accountability%252C+and+misdirection+routines

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btw: WhoDid911?

how stupid can humanity get?

;-)

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