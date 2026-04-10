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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
12hEdited

You didn’t vote for Trump. None of your Chicken Little warnings has happened, none. You are not contributing to the strength and determination of this country and the desire to rid it of corruption. You need momentum and strength of will to do that. All you’re doing is weakening the will. What is your alternative? Kamala, Democrats? Name one Republican who not only has the incredible confidence, yes even narcissistic level confidence, that could shake things up and offer prosperity to the world, not to mention the bandwidth. You black pilled fools can only criticize, trot out your black pilled guests, wring your hands and scream into the void, “The sky is falling!” Buy this and buy that. Yeah, we get it.

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Sherry Vellenga Miller's avatar
Sherry Vellenga Miller
9h

I would say Alex and others have lost their balance on several issues as well. Not sure who has God’s light but neither side is entirely correc that is very apparent. I feel like mike Adam’s was the first to lose a grip and trust and became suspect…. Not the one on the watchtower he once was… I am 100% for MAGA. I think there is much we will never understand and be privileged to know- BUT trusting. GOD in this. Evidence that Trump is chosen for a time such as this, and been saved at may attempts agnst him. The Wolves in sheep’s clothings are being revealed. The tucker, jones, Owen have also let America down… such rhetoric nasty, negetive, yeah. That serves us well…. NOT

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