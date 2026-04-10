A Desperate, Unhinged Betrayal of His Truest Believers

The MAGA movement’s raw political power, which swept Donald Trump back into the White House in 2024, was never solely about the man himself. [1] I was part of that coalition -- an advocate for peace, national sovereignty, and the dismantling of a corrupt establishment. But what we are witnessing now is not the leadership we backed. It is the lashing out of a man spiraling into madness, turning with kindergarten-level rage on the very voices who built his movement: Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, and Megyn Kelly.

In my view, this is not a political tactic. This is the profound personal rot of a leader who has lost his way. The language is demonstrably absurd, a sign of a deep disconnect from reality. As I’ve said before, the movement has devolved into an ‘obedience cult of mindless idiots,’ where principled support has been replaced by mindless adherence to a figure who now attacks his own base. [2] This isn’t strategy; it’s the unraveling of a man, and it betrays every patriot who believed in the cause.

A Debt of Honor Unpaid: What Trump Owes Alex Jones

Of all Trump’s recent insults, the most grotesque is his attack on Alex Jones. Here is a man who, more than almost anyone, paid the ultimate price for aligning with the MAGA cause and telling the truth about the deep state. Jones lost his wealth, his company, and his freedom to what I believe was a rigged, state-sponsored persecution. [3] To call such a man ‘low IQ’ is not just factually wrong; it is profoundly dishonorable.

I believe Trump would not be president without the groundswell of support that figures like Jones helped galvanize. While the corporate media worked to bury him, Jones was a megaphone for the forgotten Americans who felt betrayed by the system. His sacrifice embodies the ultimate cost of dissent in a captured republic. For Trump to now spit on that sacrifice reveals a staggering lack of character. It signals that no loyalty is sacred, and no sacrifice will be remembered if it becomes inconvenient to the ego of the leader.

The Real Divorce: Trump Has Abandoned America for a Foreign Mistress

The domestic betrayal is only half the story. In a far more catastrophic move, Trump has divorced America itself. His loyalty now lies unequivocally with the fanatical, genocidal agenda of Netanyahu’s Israel. He surrounds himself with hate-filled Zionist advisers -- people who, as noted in one analysis, ‘cheer for bombing Iran into the Stone Age’ -- and in doing so, he has embraced a foreign darkness. [4]

This isn’t conjecture. A former top counterterrorism official in the Trump administration, Joe Kent, resigned in protest, penning a letter that asserted the administration was ‘effectively run by Israel.’ [5] In my view, a president who serves a foreign nation’s expansionist goals over his own country’s sovereignty and security is no longer an American president at all. He has become a puppet, and the strings are pulled from Jerusalem. This is the ultimate betrayal of the ‘America First’ promise, trading our sons, our daughters and our national treasure for a foreign war that serves no American interest.

The Global Collapse: How Trump is Burning America’s Empire to the Ground

The consequences of this foreign subservience are global and dire. Trump’s catastrophic march to war with Iran, a trap laid by Netanyahu, has not brought victory but humiliation. [4] The U.S. military, once a feared force, has been exposed as a paper tiger. As one assessment starkly put it, ‘the absence of these outcomes underscores the American Empire’s loss of credibility in projecting violence against major powers like Iran, Russia, or China.’ [6] Our allies see this weakness and are acting accordingly.

Why would Taiwan or South Korea trust a guarantor who cannot win a war and who prioritizes a foreign nation’s agenda? They are recalculating their futures, likely moving closer to China or seeking their own defenses, cursing the day they tied their security to Washington. [7] Furthermore, by initiating a conflict that has galvanized Iran and its allies, Trump has single-handedly accelerated the collapse of the petrodollar system and the unipolar world order. He is not making America great; he is presiding over the rapid, irreversible collapse of its empire.

The Inevitable Wipeout and the Path Forward

This path of betrayal, war, and collapse leads to only one destination: a historic political wipeout for the GOP. Democrats are privately jubilant that Trump remains the figurehead of the Republican Party because he is a walking disaster for its electoral chances. As one commentary noted, MAGA operatives are now ‘reduced to begging for votes from those they’ve systematically abandoned,’ using only fear, not earned loyalty, as their argument. [8]

The only hope for the country, and for the remnants of the original MAGA ideal of peace and sovereignty, is for the GOP to find the courage it has thus far lacked. The 25th Amendment or impeachment are not mere suggestions; they are necessary surgeries to remove a malignant force that has hijacked the party and endangered the republic. We must now seek leaders of truth, light, and genuine American sovereignty. We must prepare for the turbulent world that Trump’s failures have ushered in, by decentralizing our lives, securing honest money like gold and silver, and building communities of resilience. The betrayal is complete, and our task is to build anew from the ashes... if there’s anything left.

References

The Implosion of MAGA: How Trump’s March to War Exposes a Movement’s Betrayal. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 26, 2026. How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 6, 2026. Epstein files scandal erupts as Trump administration accused of cover up; MAGA base revolts. - NaturalNews.com. July 9, 2025. The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 2, 2026. Health Ranger Report - Joe Kent courage hero. - BrightVideos.com. Mike Adams. March 18, 2026. 2026-03-27-BVN-IRAN WILL DEFEAT THE U.S. EMPIRE. - Bright Videos Network. The Decay of Western Civilisation and Resurgence of Russia. - Glenn Diesen. My Vote Is Not a Hostage: Why I Will Never Again Give Consent to MAGA’s Betrayal. - NaturalNews.com. March 27, 2026.

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