The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Thorp's avatar
Eric Thorp
2h

I think what we're looking at is the calm before the storm. We're on the precipice of a catastrophic disaster.

We have been given a 10,000 piece puzzle to put together, the problem is, we were given the wrong picture. What we observe doesn't match, doesn't make any sense, nobody can work it out, not even the experts.

What's taking place is very simple to understand. It's called the Great Reset.

"You will own nothing and you will be happy." WEF

The Zionists are in the process of destroying the old world order, in its entirety, and its populations, to make way for a New World Order. A Jewish Zionist, Satanic World Government.

We exist in total ignorance !!

What we have been taught our entire lives about the world around us from infancy onwards is a lie, a deception, a false paradigm. The entire Matrix is a construct, including religion.

We all understand that what the public is being told by their government, academics, and the mainstream media is undiluted bs propaganda.

If we can't rely on what we're being told in the moment, how reliable is our history?

The Zionist agenda is stitched up there's no stopping it. The shit is about to hit the fan and people are going to lose it.

Its too late, we have gone past the point of no return. In my opinion its probably best to step back don't physically resist, maintain our humanity/sanity and inform people what's going on.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture