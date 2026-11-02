The Civilizational War Over AI

I am not neutral in the fight over artificial intelligence. This is not a debate about gadgets or software updates; it is a civilizational conflict between two irreconcilable factions. One side (the left-wing techno-fascists) wants to centralize machine intelligence into the hands of globalist technocrats who dream of surveilling, censoring, and ultimately managing every human being on Earth. The other side -- my side -- wants humans to remain human while using open-source, decentralized AI as a tool to augment our own cognition, creativity, and freedom.

The technocrats pushing centralized AI are the same people who brought us the COVID lockdowns, the vaccine mandates, and the great censorship regime. They are the same people who engineered energy scarcity and are now building massive data centers to hoard computational power while the rest of us are told to eat bugs and live in pod apartments. The fight over AI is the same fight we have been waging for decades: central control versus individual liberty. In this fight, I stand with humans, not the machine overlords and their political enablers.

Fact One: AI Is Here to Stay

Anyone who thinks we can return to a pre-AI world is delusional. We will no more abolish artificial intelligence than we could abolish electricity after it became useful and commoditized. AI is applied mathematics and machine cognition; it is already deeply embedded in the economy, in logistics, in medicine, in finance, and in the algorithms that shape what you see and read online. You cannot ban math. You cannot outlaw computation.

The meaningful question is not whether AI exists. The question is who controls it. That same concentration is happening in AI. The choice before us is whether AI becomes a centralized weapon of control -- a digital panopticon operated by the same corporations and government agencies that have already proven they will lie, censor, and coerce -- or whether it remains locally owned, open source, and distributed across millions of individual machines.

The global race for AI dominance is already a geopolitical fact. President Donald Trump is expected to discuss AI guardrails with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing, according to U.S. officials who spoke to reporters [1]. The great powers are carving up the AI landscape, and the question is whether ordinary people will have a seat at the table or become mere subjects of the machine intelligence their rulers deploy.

The Two Factions: Anti-Human Control vs. Pro-Human Coexistence

As I shared with Alex Jones in a Saturday appearance on his show, the first faction is the anti-human camp aligned with globalists and the political left. Its agenda includes depopulation, censorship, technocratic control, mass surveillance, and centrally controlled cloud AI. These are the people who believe the world is overpopulated and that human beings need to be managed by expert algorithms for their own good. Sam Altman’s complaint about users buying RAM for their own computers is a perfect example of faction one thinking: all resources should serve the data centers of the powerful, not the individual user.

Faction two is pro-human. We believe humans coexist with AI, keep their biological humanity, and use decentralized open-source machine intelligence to augment their own cognition and creativity. I am not a transhumanist. I do not want to merge with the machines. I believe in staying purely human while using open-source AI as a consultant, researcher, coder, artist’s tool, and personal assistant. The machine serves me; I do not serve the machine. That’s why I support open source local AI.

I have written before about how war teaches AI that human life is disposable [2]. The global conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine are not isolated tragedies but training datasets for dehumanization. The AI systems being built by the military-industrial complex are learning that mass death is acceptable, that human beings are resource competition [3]. That is the anti-human faction in action. But the pro-human faction insists that AI must be trained on pro-human values, that human consciousness is real and sacred, and that machines must never be allowed to treat human beings as expendable data points.

The Anti-AI Movement Is a Dead End

There is a third camp -- the anti-technology or anti-AI movement -- and it has no future. I understand the temptation to simply reject artificial intelligence, to unplug and hope the machines go away. But this camp is neither faction one nor faction two, and it will collapse into obsolescence because it is fighting the wrong battle. Platforms and publishers that ban AI-assisted code or games are fighting a losing war; users care about the experience, not who wrote the code. The quality of the game or the reliability of the software matters to the consumer, not the ideological purity of the production process.

AI is already distributed globally. It cannot be outlawed or put back in the box. Every time the establishment tries to restrict access, new open-source models appear. Every time they try to censor a model, decentralized versions proliferate. The anti-AI camp is fighting a losing battle against the tide of technological history. They will be left behind, complaining about the machines while the rest of us learn to use them.

What we need is not rejection but direction. The anti-AI movement offers no positive vision. It only offers fear. Meanwhile, the pro-human faction offers a vision of human-centered decentralized AI that empowers individuals and communities rather than enslaving them. That is why the anti-AI camp will fail.

Why Faction Two Can Win -- If We Actually Fight for It

I believe the political left will oppose open-source AI fiercely because its central narratives cannot survive free access to reasoning tools and truth. The left depends on censorship, on narrative control, on the ability to tell people what to think. When any person can download a local AI model and interrogate it with any question they want -- about vaccine safety, about climate data, about historical events, about government false flags -- the left’s monopoly on information collapses. That is why the globalists want centralized AI. They want to be the gatekeepers of truth.

We may soon face an era of AI contraband. There may be laws that forbid running a program on your own computer to produce output that the establishment deems unacceptable. Such laws are unconstitutional, of course. The First Amendment protects not just the right to speak but the right to think and to use tools to process information. As I have written before, the First Amendment is no mere legal formality; it is the shield against authoritarianism [4]. Laws that criminalize local AI are laws that criminalize thought itself, and they deserve to be resisted.

Open-source local AI is extremely hard for the powers that be to control. When the model runs on your own device, offline, with no connection to the cloud, there is no server to shut down and no company to subpoena. Decentralized file distribution makes it impossible to contain. Once AI reaches mass saturation in corporations, schools, hospitals, and government offices, removing it would be like outlawing electricity -- impossible and economically suicidal. The fight is not whether AI stays; the fight is whether it remains decentralized, local, and open source or becomes a centralized weapon of control.

Choose Coexistence, Not Surrender

We must demand privacy, free speech, and First Amendment protection for AI expression while resisting mass surveillance and censorship. As I have written before, censorship is anti-democratic terrorism [4]. The same forces that silenced vaccine whistleblowers and deplatformed independent journalists will use AI to silence dissent on a scale we have never seen. The only defense is decentralized technology that cannot be shut down.

The nation-state is eroding under technological decentralization. I hold pro-human values of liberty and individualism whether or not any particular government survives. The Doomsday Clock is at 85 seconds to midnight, and the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists warns that the concentration of power is the sickness plaguing our world [5]. AI could become the ultimate instrument of that concentration -- or the ultimate tool of liberation. The choice is ours.

I am not a transhumanist. I do not worship the machine. I believe in human consciousness, in the sanctity of human life, in the God-given rights of every individual. But I also believe in using every tool available to defend those rights. The pro-human path is the only path that keeps humans in the loop. We must fight for it now, before the control faction closes the window and the machine overlords take over.

References

Trump to Discuss AI Guardrails with Chinas Xi During Visit to Beijing - NaturalNews.com, May 14, 2026. by NaturalNews.com We Are Programming Our Own Extermination How War Teaches AI That Human Life is Disposable - NaturalNews.com, March 09, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence Why AI Doesnt Hate You Youre Just Resource Competition - NaturalNews.com, February 09, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Coming Food Riots in America Cycles Collapse and the Creeping Police State - NaturalNews.com, January 28, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Doomsday Clock at 85 Seconds A Warning Against Centralized Power and Control - NaturalNews.com, January 29, 2026. by NaturalNews.com

Explainer Infographic