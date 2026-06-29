The Collapse of Complex Societies + Food Dump USA + Brandon Weichert on War, Energy and Economics

On today’s episode, Mike Adams argues that the collapse of civilizations, including the current American empire, is driven by the increasing complexity of their societies. Citing the work of Joseph Tainter, Adams explains that as societies grow more complex, investments in bureaucracy, regulation, and military expansion yield diminishing returns, ultimately leading to a slow erosion and collapse. Examples given include the modern American tax code, the extensive paperwork required for food manufacturing and sales, and the escalating regulations around simple activities like selling raw milk or installing solar panels. Adams contends that this complexity is a feature of the empire, enriching the military-industrial complex through overly expensive and ineffective projects, while the United States is now beyond a tipping point of sustainability.

The episode also discusses secondary stressors that can push a declining society over the edge, such as the energy shortage caused by the war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Adams draws on Jared Diamond’s work to argue that cultures with histories of harsh winters are better at long-term planning and are therefore more resilient to collapse than equatorial cultures. Adams predicts that nations closer to the equator, like Bangladesh and parts of Southeast Asia, will suffer the worst famines. For the United States, Adams forecasts a gradual collapse of the dollar, noting it has already lost 99.5% of its value since 1913. Advice for survival includes investing in gold, silver, and land, growing one’s own food, and learning practical skills, as collapse is seen as an ongoing erosion rather than a single event.

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