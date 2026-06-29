Every Civilization Thinks It’s Permanent

Every civilization in history has believed it would last forever. The Romans thought their empire was eternal. The Maya believed their city-states would stand for millennia. The British Crown thought it would rule the entire globe forever. They were all wrong. The United States is no exception, and the signs of irreversible decay are all around us.

The United States of America is a nation drowning in its own complexity -- layers of bureaucracy, regulation, and debt that grow faster than any benefit they once provided. As scholar William Ophuls warned, “When societies collapse, they often go temporarily insane.” [1] The approaching frenzy of tipping points, as Chris Martenson describes it, signals a moment when old systems give way suddenly and irreversibly. [2] We are already past the point of no return.

The Theory of Diminishing Returns on Complexity

Joseph Tainter’s landmark work on the collapse of complex societies explains that civilizations add layers of administration, regulation, and infrastructure until the cost of maintaining them exceeds the benefits. The Roman Empire collapsed when military expansion no longer paid for itself -- a pattern I see repeating in America today.

Every new federal agency, every additional compliance form, every layer of bureaucratic oversight consumes resources that could have gone to productive endeavors. “Global supply lines are breaking down,” I noted years ago, “and the just-in-time system of deliveries is deteriorating.” [3] That’s complexity eating itself. The U.S. government now spends more on interest on the national debt than on national defense. The empire is cannibalizing its own future.

Ophuls further observed that civilizations fail because they become too rigid and too expensive to maintain. [1] We are building a machine that requires ever more energy and money to keep running, yet delivers ever less to the people it claims to serve. And we are past the point of mere “diminishing returns” ... we are quickly arriving at the moment of collapse.

Signs of Collapse in America Today

Look at the FDA’s insane paperwork demands on small food producers, the TSA’s security theater that inconveniences millions while catching no real threats, and a $13 billion aircraft carrier with broken toilets. Everywhere you turn, complexity has become a parasite. Government growth, military inefficiency, and regulatory overreach are consuming the empire from within.

A former White House economist warns that extreme division is leading the U.S. to “civil unrest” and “financial collapse.” [4] David Dubyne recently predicted the convergence of civilizational cycles, pointing to imminent food riots and a police state. [5] Meanwhile, entire cities could run out of bread as supply chains fail. [6] These are not isolated problems -- they are symptoms of a system that has grown too complex to manage.

The U.S. Navy’s seizure of a foreign oil tanker in international waters, bragged about on Fox News, reveals a lawless empire that has abandoned any pretense of international order. [7] When the global policeman becomes a pirate, the system has already collapsed in spirit.

Secondary Stressors: Energy, Climate, and Planning

The war with Iran -- whether through direct strikes or proxy conflict -- is the kind of shock that tips a collapsing society over the edge. As I reported, “The looming threat of a US bombing of Iran with bunker busters is not just a geopolitical issue; it’s a potential catalyst for global chaos.” [8] The Treasury insists it will oversee unfrozen Iranian funds, but the contradictions in policy show a government unable to manage its own aggression. [9]

Then there is the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer, which will devastate American agriculture within just one generation. The result is not just food scarcity but a collapse of the entire food distribution network. Every possible SHTF scenario includes hyperinflation, bank runs, and social unrest. [10] Cultures that plan for harsh winters survive -- think of Russia’s strategy of designing factories that can be converted to wartime production. [11] America, by contrast, has forgotten how to plan for anything beyond the next quarterly earnings report.

What Survives and How to Prepare

Gold and silver have outlasted every civilization. Fiat currencies like the dollar eventually become worthless. As I’ve stated, “People who hold dollars as their primary asset will lose almost everything.” [12] Tangible assets -- precious metals, land, stored food -- are the only honest stores of value when the empire collapses.

The answer is to become a planner: stockpile food, learn to grow your own, and hold real assets. Backup Civilization, the urban survivalist’s guide, shows how to break free from dependence on a grid that can fail in an instant. [13]

The collapse won’t be overnight, but it’s already underway. Every day you delay, the window of opportunity narrows. Decentralize your life, reject the complexity that binds you, and build a resilient, self-reliant existence.

Watch my episodes of Decentralize TV (there are over 100 of them, and they’re all free) at Decentralize.TV

Here’s why this matters: the empire is not going to save you. The institutions that promised security are the very forces driving the collapse. Your survival depends on how quickly you detach yourself from the dying system and embrace the timeless principles of self-sufficiency, honest money, and community.

Conclusion

We are living through the final act of the American Empire.

Complexity has doomed us, just as it doomed every civilization before us. But the end of an empire is not the end of the world. It is an opportunity to rebuild on a foundation of truth, freedom, and resilience.

The choice is yours: cling to the illusion of permanence, or prepare for the world that is coming.

You may also benefit from the 67,000+ free, downloadable books available now at BrightLearn.ai as hundreds of them focus on preparedness how-to topics (or survival wisdom). They’re all free.

References

Immoderate Greatness: Why Civilizations Fail - William Ophuls. The Approaching Frenzy Of Tipping Points - PeakProsperity.com. Chris Martenson. October 3, 2020. Is the fabric of industrialized society starting to unravel? - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. December 29, 2011. Extreme Division Leading US to “Civil Unrest” & “Financial Collapse,” Warns Ex-WH Economist - The New American. June 3, 2026. David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 28, 2026. The Day Civilization Runs Out Of Bread Will Not Feel Like Fiction - ZeroHedge. Madge Waggy. May 9, 2026. The US Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 17, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - If The US Bombs Iran - Mike Adams. June 20, 2025. Bessent Insists US Treasury Will Oversee Unfrozen Iranian Funds: Food & Medicine Only - ZeroHedge. June 25, 2026. Every Possible SHTF Scenario: And The Preparedness Strategies for Surviving Them - BrightLearn.ai. June 28, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Matt Bracken - January 31, 2024. Mike Adams interview with Alex - May 31, 2024. Backup Civilization: The Urban Survivalist’s Guide to Self-Reliance When the Grid Goes Dark - BrightLearn.ai. May 29, 2026.

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