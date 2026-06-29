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Chief Wolf
2h

more doom & gloom. AMERICANS UNITE WITH GOD & LIKE MINDED F0R YOUR HOME USA GOD BLESS AMERICA ONE NATION UNDER GOD

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Mike
1h

At least you have the cajones to point this out.

Anyone who thinks otherwise should study the last 3000 years of history, specifically the Indian, British, Roman, and Persian empires.

If you haven’t heard of them it’s due to the fact that they didn’t last and imploded… a common thread with our own empire.

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