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Rudy Giammarco's avatar
Rudy Giammarco
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All these articles are gloom and doom fear. The truth is that we are shifting to a new world of energy. From the ground to the sky. From gas to EV’s . From electric to solar. From globalization to community. From banksters and elites to equalization. From a debt based system to equality system. The people will rise. God will guide.

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