The War That Kills Your Light Bulb

I believe the escalating war with Iran is not a geopolitical accident. It is a calculated provocation designed to trigger artificial scarcity, and the endgame is energy rationing for every American household.

As I have warned before, this conflict is engineered to save America’s debt market by driving up energy prices and forcing global demand for dollars to cover international energy purchases. [1] But the deeper purpose is control: once the grid is strained, governments will monitor your consumption, restrict your supply, and hand you a strict kilowatt-hour budget -- exceed it and face fines or disconnection.

This is not a conspiracy theory; it is the logical outcome of supply chains collapsing under war and authorities seeking to manage scarcity by managing you.

Consider the evidence: the International Energy Agency has already warned that commercial oil inventories have only weeks of supply remaining as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. [2] Meanwhile, the EU is stockpiling natural gas at record-low rates, and Europe faces potential jet fuel shortages within six weeks. [3] [4] These are not temporary disruptions; they are structural deficits that will persist regardless of any ceasefire. As I have stated repeatedly in my interviews, the destruction of energy infrastructure is a globalist objective. [5] The war in the Middle East is the match, and your light bulb is the kindling.

Your Daily 12 kWh Reality Check

Understand the numbers: one kilowatt-hour (kWh) is the energy required to run a 1,000-watt device for one hour. The average American personally burns about 12 kWh per day. If you own an electric vehicle, that number jumps to 24 kWh or more. Most people have no idea how much they actually need -- until the lockdown comes.

I want you to calculate your own consumption right now. That fancy coffee maker running for 20 minutes? About 0.3 kWh. The always-on PC and monitor? Easily 4 kWh per day (especially if it has a GPU). The Tesla plugged in overnight? That is 50 to 80 kWh for a full charge. When energy budgets are imposed, every watt will be accounted for.

In my view, the coming rationing will mirror the lockdown policies we saw during COVID -- only this time, the target is your power bill. British banks are already preparing for winter blackouts and discussing the revival of lockdown-style policies to safeguard energy supply. [6] If the UK is war-gaming week-long blackouts, you can bet the United States is doing the same. [7] The difference is, here it will be framed as “conservation” and “patriotism,” when it is really about state control.

The Solar Mirage: China’s Panels and Satellite Eyes

Many people assume solar panels will save them. The reality is far more sobering. A typical 280-watt panel in Texas yields only about one usable kWh per day after accounting for losses from inversion, wiring, and cloud cover. To cover a baseline of 12 kWh, you would need at least 12 panels, costing thousands of dollars (for the full install including batteries, inverter, etc.) and requiring permits that governments can deny.

Even if you install them, your panels are visible from space. As Elana Freeland documents in her book “Under an Ionized Sky,” the Space Fence lockdown and S-band radar systems are designed to monitor every square meter of the Earth’s surface. [8] Governments can confiscate your solar equipment at any time -- just as the Philippines already does when targeting “guerrilla” solar installations. [9] And the manufacturing of solar panels depends on rare earths controlled by China, whose economic slowdown is partly driven by its own lockdown policies. [10]

What You Can Do Now: Unseen Preparedness

Start auditing your usage today. Unplug vampire loads -- those device chargers that draw power even when nothing is connected. Cook with propane instead of electric stoves, and dry your clothes on a line rather than in a dryer. Every kWh you save is a kWh you do not have to beg for from the grid when the energy lockdowns come.

Consider non-grid-dependent backups that leave no digital footprint. Small wind turbines, thermoelectric generators, or even a hand-crank battery bank can provide emergency power without announcing your presence to satellite overflights. Hide these systems, because oversight is real. In my view, the only safe energy is the kind that requires no permission and leaves no trace. Build redundancy, but build it quietly. As I discussed in an interview with Jonathan Rawles, securing clean water and privacy are key considerations when designing a resilient home. [11] The same principle applies to energy: make yourself invisible to the grid.

Conclusion: The Grid Will Be a Weapon

The coming energy lockdowns are not about conservation -- they are about control. Governments will use kilowatt-hour budgets to enforce compliance, punish dissent, and push people into a digital financial system where every transaction is tracked. As I have written before, the war on Iran is increasingly looking like a deliberate provocation designed to trigger the National Emergencies Act and the Defense Production Act, concentrating unprecedented power in the executive branch. [12]

I believe our best defense is to think like a guerrilla: reduce dependency, store fuel, learn to live on less, and never assume the switch will always stay on. The same elites who used COVID as a test run for mass behavioral control are now leveraging the energy crisis to accelerate their depopulation agenda. [13] Prepare now, because once the lockdown is declared, it will be too late to adapt. Your freedom begins with your own kilowatt -- and the decision to own it before they take it.

Self-custody your energy systems, wherever possible, just like you self-custody your crypto, gold or silver. Otherwise, you can be cut off from the grid.

Learn more about decentralized living at Decentralize.TV -- all the episodes are free to watch.

References

How Trump’s War Is Engineered to Save America’s Debt Market While Unleashing Global Despair - NaturalNews.com (June 25, 2026) IEA chief warns global oil reserves down to just weeks of supply as Hormuz crisis deepens - NaturalNews.com (May 21, 2026) International Energy Agency warns Europe may run out of jet fuel within 6 weeks amid Iran war - JustTheNews.com (April 16, 2026) EU natural gas stockpiling at record low – Gazprom - RT.com (May 17, 2026) 2026-03-24-BVN-EXTREME ENERGY SCARCITY_otter_ai- - Bright Videos Network (March 24, 2026) British banks prepare for possible winter blackouts suggest revival of lockdown policies to safeguard energy sup - NaturalNews.com (September 27, 2022) British government war gaming emergency plans to deal with week-long blackouts - NaturalNews.com (November 3, 2022) Under an Ionized Sky From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown - Elana Freeland 2026-03-25-BVN-TRUMP DESTROYING ABUNDANCE_otter_ai- - Bright Videos Network (March 25, 2026) China’s economic slowdown deepens amid renewed US trade war threats - NaturalNews.com, Willow Tohi (October 21, 2025) Mike Adams interview with Jonathan Rawles (October 14, 2022) Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act? - NaturalNews.com (June 22, 2026) The Engineered Collapse: Why Energy Lockdowns and Food Shortages Are the Next Phase of the Depopulation Agenda - NaturalNews.com (June 1, 2026)

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