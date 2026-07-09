The Coming Energy Lockdowns Will be Policed by Flock Cameras

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, host Mike Adams warned that the United States is approaching a catastrophic energy crisis, with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve now only 19 million barrels above its minimum operating level. He argued that President Trump’s policies, including the assassination of Iranian leaders and threats to bomb Iran, have escalated tensions in the Middle East and disrupted global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Adams claimed that Trump is detached from reality, citing his statements that prices are falling and that America is in a “new golden age,” while fuel, food, and insurance costs continue to rise. He predicted that the depletion of the SPR and the ongoing conflict will lead to severe shortages of motor oil, diesel, and jet fuel, and that the United States is heading toward an energy collapse that will trigger a global economic depression. Adams further alleged that Trump is preparing for energy lockdowns and surveillance through the installation of Flock cameras, which he described as a violation of Fourth Amendment rights, and warned that the administration may use these measures to control elections and confiscate resources.

Adams also criticized Trump’s foreign policy, accusing him of escalating the war with Iran and cutting off trade with allies like Spain, which he argued is destroying the credibility of the U.S. dollar and accelerating global de-dollarization. He warned that the U.S. is heading toward a land invasion of Iran and that Trump’s actions will lead to catastrophic energy shortages, food insecurity, and potential World War III. Adams urged viewers to decentralize, become self-reliant, and protect their privacy from surveillance technologies like Flock cameras, which he described as unconstitutional. He also promoted the use of Faraday bags and satellite phones to avoid digital tracking. The episode concluded with a preview of an interview with Jonathan Otto about his upcoming docuseries “The Human Shutdown,” which explores how various environmental and biological toxins are attacking human health and offers natural protocols to counteract them.

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