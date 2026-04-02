The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
4d

Do individuals comprehend, that Iran's 'Fun Stuff' (missiles, planes, boats, ect) are UNDERGROUND.......up to 2,000 feet UNDERGROUND?!?!?!

Does the USSA have a magiK elevator, that they plan on using to go and get this Uranium???

Iran's UNDERGROUND 'Fun Stuff' is MASSIVE.......it's literally an UNDERGROUND city!!

It's AMAZING!!!!!!

Reply
Share
Amy Lauschke's avatar
Amy Lauschke
4d

More terrifying possibility: a false flag operation in America, and blaming Iranian terrorists. Hopefully more Americans will be awake to see through all these lies.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture