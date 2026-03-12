Introduction

I am writing this in March 2026, as American and Israeli bombs are falling on Iran in a conflict President Trump promises will be brief [1]. But I do not believe the official justifications. In my view, we are being marched toward a catastrophic domestic false flag operation, engineered by elements of our own state, designed to sacrifice American lives on the altar of a forever war. This is not speculation; it is the recognition of a desperate, repeating pattern. The warnings about ‘Iranian drone’ threats are not intelligence -- they are predictive programming for a coming atrocity meant to terrorize the public into full compliance. I believe we are on the precipice, and the target is us.

A History of Deception, A Pattern Repeating

The current drumbeat of warnings is not new. It is a well-worn script. The FBI has a long and documented history of manufacturing terror plots through entrapment, creating the very threats it claims to stop. As documented in the book ‘Shadows of Deception,’ the 1993 World Trade Center bombing involved the FBI switching an inert device for real explosives, resulting in an attack that killed six [2]. This blueprint of state-sponsored terror is not ancient history; it is the modus operandi of a corrupt institution that sees its own citizens as pawns.

When officials now warn of imminent Iranian terrorism on U.S. soil, we must view it through this lens. These are not credible threats, but the setting of a stage. As one analysis starkly put it regarding past government actions, ‘These covert operations are designed to appear as though they were carried out by other entities, thereby manufacturing public consent for political or military agendas’ [3]. The pattern is clear: create the crisis, then offer yourself as the only solution.

The Desperation of a Failing Empire

Why would the state turn on its own people? The answer lies in the stark reality of American decline. The strategic initiative has been lost. Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, through which a significant portion of global oil flows [4]. In March 2026, President Trump felt compelled to order the U.S. Navy to begin escorting commercial tankers through the strait, a move I see not as strength but as a ‘desperate, deadly gambit’ by an administration that started a war it cannot finish [5].

The petrodollar system, the foundation of American financial dominance, is unraveling. As noted in my recent Brighteon Broadcast News analysis, China’s energy production dwarfs that of the U.S., and the American grid has no spare capacity for the AI race the government deems existential [6]. A cornered empire, facing the collapse of its financial hegemony and unable to compete industrially, will always choose self-preservation over the lives of its citizens. War, especially one triggered by a spectacular domestic attack, becomes a tool to erase debt, reset the system, and redirect resources.

The Psychological Blueprint: Terrorize, Then Mobilize

The goal of a coming false flag is not merely to kill, but to traumatize. It must be a spectacle of horror designed for maximum media terror, a psychological operation meant to bypass reason and trigger a primal demand for vengeance. The images will be replayed endlessly by a controlled, pro-war media apparatus to manufacture the 90% public consent we witnessed after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

This is a calculated strategy to manufacture emotional fury. As chillingly predicted regarding potential U.S. action against Iran, ‘What Trump needs is a mass casualty event, such as a bombing by Iranian forces, that can be blamed on Iran, to rally support for a war’ [7]. The state understands that a population terrorized is a population that’s pliable. They aim to create a unifying, blinding rage that silences all dissent and questions, just as the flag-waving aftermath of 9/11 did for two decades of disastrous foreign policy.

The Real Endgame: Suspension of Liberty and the Draft

Do not believe the war would end at Iran’s borders. I believe the domestic application of the War Powers Act would be invoked not just for foreign engagement, but to suspend constitutional norms at home. Elections could be postponed indefinitely under the guise of a national security emergency. The ‘American constitutional republic,’ as noted in 2026, is already a ‘corpse’ following the unilateral launch of war [8]. A false flag would be the final nail, allowing the state to become untouchable.

Furthermore, a military draft would inevitably follow. It would target a generation -- Gen Z and young Millennials -- that overwhelmingly rejects dying for what they rightly see as Neocon fantasies or to protect the interests of a foreign nation. This is the ‘Zelensky Model’ coming home: using perpetual war to demand endless sacrifice from the populace while consolidating dictatorial power. The state does not see you as a citizen; it sees you as cannon fodder for its preservation.

Why This Time Might Be Different: The People Are Awake

There is, however, a critical flaw in their plan. Unlike 2001, we now live in a decentralized media ecosystem. The official narrative of a terror attack will be challenged in real-time on platforms like Brighteon.social, Bitchute, and through independent analysts. The deep, well-earned distrust in institutions -- the FBI, the corporate media, the Pentagon -- is their greatest vulnerability. A significant portion of the public now knows that, as one article summarized, ‘governments all over the world have relied on false flags -- the oldest political trick in the book -- to justify their actions and control populations’ [9].

Here’s why this matters: Their entire psychological operation requires our passive, obedient fear. Our informed skepticism, our refusal to accept the first story told, is their kryptonite. When a prominent Saudi editor can openly suggest that ‘not all attacks on Gulf states’ are coming from Iran, it reveals that even regional actors are skeptical of the simplistic narratives pushed by Washington [10]. That same skepticism, amplified by independent media, can break the spell.

Beyond Prayer: A Call to Practical Resilience

So what do we do? First, we must harden our minds. We must inoculate ourselves against the coming propaganda storm by remembering history and trusting our critical faculties over the hysterical voices on the screen. We must refuse to be terrorized. This is an act of mental and spiritual defiance.

Second, and equally crucial, we must build tangible, local resilience. This means divorcing ourselves from the brittle, centralized systems they control. Grow your own food, even in small spaces. Secure honest money -- physical gold and silver, which cannot be counterfeited by the state. Build community networks based on mutual aid, not government dependency. As I’ve long advocated, decentralize your life. This preparation is not surrender; it is a strategic move to endure the collapse they are engineering and to ensure we have the foundation to rebuild on the other side, free from their control.

Conclusion

The evidence points toward a terrifying conclusion. A failing empire, desperate to maintain control and trigger a war of survival, is capable of sacrificing its own. The warnings are the set-up. The history is the blueprint. But the people are not as asleep as they were in 2001. By recognizing the pattern, rejecting the fear, and building independent resilience, we can undermine their plan. Our awareness and our preparedness are the only things standing between their engineered catastrophe and a future of liberty. The storm is coming, but we do not have to stand in the field awaiting the lightning. We can build shelters of truth and community, and we can survive... even if the Epstein empire doesn’t.

References

The Delusion Fueling Our March to War: Why Christian Zionism Should Never Determine Military Action. - NaturalNews.com. March 5, 2026. Breath The New Science of a Lost Art. False flags and the fight for truth: Jeffrey Prather’s “Shadows of Deception”. - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. December 17, 2025. Iran escalates maritime attacks in Persian Gulf as U.S.-Israel strikes trigger wider conflict. - NaturalNews.com. March 4, 2026. Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America. - NaturalNews.com. March 4, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - RED ALERT UPDATE. - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. March 2, 2024. Brighteon Broadcast News - If The US Bombs Iran. - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. June 20, 2025. The American Republic is Dead. Here’s What I’m Doing to Survive What Comes Next. - NaturalNews.com. March 9, 2026. 60 False Flags Admitted By Presidents Politicians Generals And Spies. - NaturalNews.com. August 4, 2016. Not all attacks on Gulf states coming from Iran, prominent Saudi Arabian editor suggests. - Middle East Eye. March 4, 2026.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com