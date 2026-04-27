A Man-Made Catastrophe

What I am about to tell you is not a prediction; it is a warning based on hard evidence. By the end of 2027, if the Strait of Hormuz accrues many more months of wartime closure, millions of people will starve to death. Not because of a drought or a plague, but because a small group of men in Washington and Tel Aviv chose war over peace. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already cut off the flow of fertilizer to the world’s most vulnerable nations, and the food system is now collapsing in slow motion. This is not an accident. It is a deliberate, engineered famine, and I am going to show you exactly who is responsible.

The trigger was the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began in earnest in late February. As the LifeSiteNews report of April 22, 2026, states: “the current military campaign is choking fertilizer supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially triggering the worst food crisis since the 1970s.” [1] The mainstream media wants you to believe this is a tragic side effect of war. I believe it is the goal. Depopulation has been the quiet ambition of the globalist elite for decades, and now they have found their perfect weapon: starvation.

The Mechanism: How Fertilizer Becomes Famine

Modern agriculture is utterly dependent on synthetic fertilizer, which in turn depends on natural gas and sulfur. Roughly one-third of the world’s seaborne fertilizer passes through the Strait of Hormuz. With that strait effectively closed since March 2026, the supply of ammonia, urea, and phosphates has collapsed.

The Ron Paul Institute reports that “the price of the two main fertilizer ingredients, ammonia and urea, spiked 20% and 50% respectively” in late March, and the situation has only worsened since then. [2] The International Energy Agency confirms that global oil flows have fallen 13% and LNG shipments 20%, cutting off the very feedstocks needed to grow food. [3]

What happens when fertilizer disappears? Crop yields do not fall linearly; they plummet. As I explained in my March 2026 article “The Haber-Bosch House of Cards,” a 10% reduction in fertilizer can lead to a 25% loss in harvest. [4] Without nitrogen, wheat, rice, and corn -- the crops that sustain billions -- simply fail. Willow Tohi, writing for Natural News, calls the Strait of Hormuz “the hunger chokepoint” and notes that the blockade “has severely disrupted the global supply of nitrogen fertilizers, which are essential for modern agriculture.” [5] This is not a natural disaster; it is a supply chain deliberately broken by war.

The Countries That Will Be Hit Hardest

Already, Sudan is in phase?5 famine. More than 22 million people there require emergency food aid, and their planting season runs from June to July. If fertilizer does not arrive by then, the entire region will face a catastrophic harvest failure. Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, and Egypt are next in line -- all nations dependent on imported fertilizer and natural gas. The United Nations Office for Project Services warns that continued disruption could push 45 million more people into hunger worldwide. [6]

Notice a pattern? Nearly all of these countries are in Africa or South Asia. This is not a coincidence. In my research using AI to map global vulnerabilities, I found that the same nations that are already food-insecure are the ones most dependent on Hormuz transit. They are the target. As Peter Zeihan writes in “Disunited Nations,” the geopolitical game is about controlling resources and populations; the weak are simply expected to die. [7] Sharon Astyk, in her book “Depletion and Abundance,” warned years ago that “our food is grown with oil, packaged in oil, and transported with oil” -- and when the oil and gas are cut, the food stops. [8] That day is here.

Who Is to Blame? The War of Choice

Let me be clear: this war was chosen. Iran did not attack the United States. President Trump escalated a conflict that was entirely avoidable. In my March 2026 article “The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink,” I wrote: “The choice to escalate strikes on Iran and enforce a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is not a defensive necessity; it is an act of aggression that has severed the world’s most critical artery of commerce.” [9]

Every day the Strait remains closed because of U.S. intransigence is a day that condemns thousands to death. Iran controls the Strait, and rather than negotiate a reasonable toll deal that would allow fertilizer shipments to flow, the administration has chosen to maintain a blockade. As Michael Yon and I discussed in our interviews, the closure could easily be blamed on Iran, but the real power to open it lies with the White House. [10] The Bright Videos Network reported that “over 3000 vessels are stranded in the Persian Gulf” because insurers will not cover voyages without Iranian permission. [11] This is not incompetence; it is deliberate. The globalists want population reduction, and this war delivers it.

Conclusion: Hope, Preparedness, and the Truth

If the Strait of Hormuz reopened tomorrow, the worst could be avoided -- crops could still be planted, and millions of lives could be saved. But given the political dynamics and the entrenched war agenda, that seems unlikely. I urge you to prepare: grow your own food, store clean water and non-perishable supplies, and learn self?reliance. This is not panic; it is prudence. The only way to survive an engineered famine is to decentralize your food system.

We must also pray for peace and hold the warmongers accountable. The truth is our only weapon against this engineered catastrophe. Join me at NaturalNews.com and BrightVideos.com as we track this crisis and expose the real agenda. The coming famine is not fate -- it is a crime, and those who commit it must be named and stopped.

References

War against Iran could lead to the worst global food crisis since the 70s: report - LifeSiteNews. Tibi Puiu. April 22, 2026. Iran War: Sleepwalking into Starvation - Ron Paul Institute. April 17, 2026. IMF Reports Major Energy Supply Shock, Growth Downgrade Following Middle East Conflict - NaturalNews.com. April 14, 2026. The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 19, 2026. The hunger chokepoint: How a Strait of Hormuz blockade threatens half the world’s food supply - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. March 16, 2026. UN says Hormuz disruption risks global food crisis - Middle East Eye. April 26, 2026. Disunited Nations: The Scramble for Power in an Ungoverned World - Peter Zeihan. Depletion and Abundance: Life on the New Home Front - Sharon Astyk. The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 13, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - June 26, 2025. 2026-03-18-BVN-TRUMP REGIME UNRAVELING_otter_ai- - Bright Videos Network.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com