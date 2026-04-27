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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
1h

We just hosted a Japanese family vacationing in America.

I kept my mouth shut and fed them wonderful food, because we know our Japanese friends are going to be dealing with something similar to what you have described, especially they are living in Tokyo.

Maybe I am wrong, but Japan may also need to import their food, especially in the coming years.

https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-countries-importing-the-most-food-in-the-world.html

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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
1h

Excellent article. It ends with the following quote.

"

We must also pray for peace and hold the warmongers accountable. The truth is our only weapon against this engineered catastrophe. Join me at NaturalNews.com and BrightVideos.com as we track this crisis and expose the real agenda. The coming famine is not fate -- it is a crime, and those who commit it must be named and stopped.

"

As a complex system optimization engineer, I have determined that HOW to accomplish things like this is the critical area required for real root cause analysis and solutions to proceed meaningfully. Extensive analysis into this has been attempted, shown in the following web pages. Due to significant deterioration in the comments and the ability of many to be ready, willing, and able to engage meaningfully, I have retired from that and will stay retired from new publications unless things change and indicate significant merit in returning to it. I humbly present this as a study in learning opportunities so that hopefully somebody else can see what has already been attempted, improve on it, do it better, and work towards solving this global nightmare. I would be honored to be considered as a possible participant in such an endeavor.

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/about

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/archive?sort=top

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/archive?sort=new

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