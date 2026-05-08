The Health Ranger's newsletter

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
1h

I’m down to just a few foods. Meat, eggs and butter. Coffee and water to drink.

I can already see I’m going to have to wean myself off the coffee.

If all else fails, I have no problem eating eggs. I’ll just eat eggs. I’ll spare the chickens because I don’t like their meat.

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