The Coming FOOD RIOTS - Will Federal Agents Massacre Starving Americans who Protest?

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discusses escalating tensions in the U.S., focusing on President Trump’s controversial remarks undermining Second Amendment rights, which have angered his conservative base. He highlights rising civil unrest, including ICE agents allegedly acting as “execution squads” in Minneapolis, targeting citizens with little accountability. Adams warns of potential government-led violence, comparing current events to historical atrocities like the Khmer Rouge and Stalinist purges.

He also covers economic instability, noting gold’s surge past $5,200 per ounce and silver at $115, signaling a collapsing dollar. Adams predicts food riots and engineered scarcity, urging listeners to prepare for self-sufficiency. Additionally, he critiques social media censorship, promoting alternatives like UpScrolled and Brighteon.social, while condemning platforms like X (Twitter) for suppressing dissent.

The broadcast concludes with Adams emphasizing the need for vigilance against government overreach and financial collapse, advocating for tangible assets like gold and decentralized living to survive impending crises.

