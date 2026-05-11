The Coming Migration Tsunami

A global famine has been baked into our near future by a combination of deliberate policy decisions and geopolitical brinkmanship. The United States is openly threatening war with Iran, and if that conflict closes the Strait of Hormuz for an extended duration, the world loses 20 percent of its oil supply for months or years to come. The Haber-Bosch process, which creates nitrogen fertilizer from natural gas, will grind to a halt. Half the world’s food supply depends on that fertilizer. I have warned about this for years, and the timeline I gave is now locked in, no matter what happens: some level of mass starvation will hit by 2027. [1] [2]

What follows will dwarf every previous human migration. The United Nations World Food Program has already described the coming crisis as a “perfect storm” that will destabilize entire nations. [3] When people cannot feed their children, they move -- by any means necessary. I believe the coming wave of hungry humanity will be the largest in modern history, reshaping continents and bringing down governments that refuse to acknowledge reality.

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Geography of Starvation

The concept of “human osmotic pressure” was described to me by journalist Michael Yon, who has traveled the world studying migration patterns. He explained that starving populations flow toward wealthier, food-abundant nations the way water moves across a membrane -- relentlessly and without regard for borders. [4] This is not a matter of choice but of biological necessity. When drought, war, and fertilizer shortages collapse agriculture in Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, India, and Bangladesh, desperate people will push north and west toward Europe and the wealthy Gulf states. [5]

In my view, no amount of border walls or detention centers can stop this pressure once famine takes hold. The global migration network is already vast: one out of every forty or fifty human beings lives in a nation not of their birth. [6] When the famine hits, that ratio will explode. The flow will be unstoppable. The only question is how much chaos the receiving nations are willing to endure before their own social contracts shatter.

Europe: The Epicenter of Collapse

Europe already struggles under the weight of mass migration, but the coming wave will hit a continent that has been gutted of its industrial base. The deliberate destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, combined with the Strait of Hormuz closure, has driven energy costs to catastrophic levels. BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, announced permanent output reductions that will set off a catastrophic supply chain collapse for the Western world. [2] During his travels through Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria, Michael Yon saw firsthand how energy deficits are crippling agriculture and infrastructure. [7] Without natural gas, there is no fertilizer; without fertilizer, there is no food.

I believe the United States deliberately engineered this outcome to weaken Western Europe, making it dependent on American energy and unable to compete as an independent industrial power. The globalist agenda, as Michael Yon and I have discussed numerous times, aims to dismantle Western Europe as we know it, establishing a single-world communist government with total control over food, energy, and human capital. [8] Here is why this matters: the combination of an energy crisis and a migration tsunami will shatter European economies and social order. The continent that once defined Western civilization will become a battlefield of scarcity and ethnic strife.

Political Consequences: Revolt and Realignment

Citizens in Europe and the United States will not passively accept a future in which their governments hand billions in welfare to illegal immigrants while locals struggle to afford food and jobs. The International Monetary Fund has already warned that food shortages will create waves of social unrest across the globe, beginning in the Third World and spreading to developed nations. [9] The United Nations World Food Program has been forced to take food from the hungry to feed the starving -- an admission that the system is already broken. [3]

I expect massive protests, radical election changes, and possibly the return of open borders in the United States after 2029 if Democrats regain control. This upheaval is exactly what the U.S. empire wants: chaos abroad to secure its own dominance. But the cost in human lives will be staggering. As the UN itself has warned, this famine will likely be among the worst in history. [10] The political realignment that follows may be violent and unpredictable, but one thing is certain: the old order is finished.

Preparing for the Inevitable

The United States may emerge from this chaos stronger, but only for those who see reality and prepare accordingly. The majority who trust mainstream media and government assurances will be caught off guard. I have been stockpiling food, emergency medicine, and off-grid medical supplies for years. The principles of decentralized self-reliance -- growing your own food, storing precious metals, and learning natural medicine -- are no longer optional; they are survival necessities. [7] [11]

In my view, the only rational response to what is coming is to acknowledge the famine and migration tsunami that are now baked into the timeline, and to take personal responsibility for your family’s survival. The mainstream will not warn you in time. They are still peddling the fiction that climate change is the real threat, when the actual threat is the deliberate destruction of the fertilizer supply chain and the weaponization of starvation. [12] Prepare now, while you still can. History will not forgive those who chose ignorance.

References

Oil Shock to Dollar Collapse: The Catastrophic Global Consequences of a U.S. Attack on Iran. - NaturalNews.com. January 24, 2026. The day that Europe died - BASF announces permanent output reductions that will set off a catastrophic supply chain collapse for the western world. - NaturalNews.com. October 28, 2022. CHAOS all over the world: UN food chief describes destabilization of nations resulting from famine. - NaturalNews.com. September 30, 2022. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - October 28, 2022. Mike Adams. Demographic Deception: Exposing the Overpopulation Myth. Dustin Whitney. Blessed Unrest: How the Largest Movement in the World Came into Being and Why No One Saw It Coming. Paul Hawken. Brighteon Broadcast News. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - May 2, 2023. Mike Adams. IMF now warning that food supply shortages will create waves of social unrest across the globe. - NaturalNews.com. April 22, 2022. Hell on Earth: UN warns that the worst famine in history is now emerging. - NaturalNews.com. June 30, 2022. A short history of planet earth. Ian Plimer. Global Food Supply at Risk: The Silent Collapse Triggered by Fertilizer Shortages. - Activist Post. April 4, 2026.

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