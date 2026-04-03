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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
3d

These experienced Personnel should gather, to create an alternative force, to destroy the Zionist Parasites destroying everything in their path .

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
3d

The wealthy sacrifice nothing

The poor sacrifice all

And the wealthy will be hiding in bunkers!!

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