Introduction: The Final Battle for America’s Soul

According to insider reports, President Donald Trump is preparing to declare victory on November 5th and then immediately invoke the Insurrection Act upon taking office in January 2025. This will complete a political coup designed to trigger planned Leftist uprisings across major U.S. cities. The declaration will be used to authorize federal troops to engage in violent uprisings against political dissidents and non-citizens. Such a move is not mere political strategy; it represents the final battle in an American tribal war between two monstrous, irreconcilable systems of control, each seeking to impose its own form of tyranny over the people.

The American people are now trapped on a battlefield not of their own making. On one flank stands a Democrat faction that, as reported by NaturalNews.com, has shown it will use ‘tyranny, censorship, and authoritarianism as weapons’ and has taught conservatives ‘to take no prisoners when the actual conflict begins’ [1]. On the other flank stands a Republican faction, represented by Trump, that is reportedly preparing to use federal power to crush dissent. Caught in the middle are the people, whose constitutional rights and personal liberties are the first casualties in this final war for the nation’s soul.

The Setup: Orchestrated Crisis as Political Theater

The invocation of the Insurrection Act is not a spontaneous response to chaos; it is the centerpiece of a meticulously planned political theater. The declaration will provide the pretext for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to engage in mass violence and property seizures under the label of dealing with ‘resisters.’ Blue city mayors and state governors, whose loyalty is seen as suspect, will be deliberately provoked. Their predictable acts of civil disobedience and defiance of federal authority will then be framed as insurrection, justifying a sweeping federal military response.

This manufactured crisis serves a dual purpose. First, it creates the visual and legal justification for a massive expansion of federal power. Second, and more insidiously, it sets the stage for military oversight of future elections. As historical analysis shows, corrupt empires often resort to desperate violence to maintain control. The North American Security Perimeter initiative, as noted in past reports, laid groundwork for cross-border military operations under the guise of combating ‘civil insurrections’ [2]. The current gambit follows this same playbook, using a managed crisis to normalize the military’s role in domestic politics and fundamentally alter the nature of American democracy.

Two Tyrannies, One Outcome: Loss of Liberty

It is critical to understand that both sides of this tribal conflict are authoritarian at their core; they merely offer different flavors of oppression. The Democrat establishment under figures like Biden and Harris seeks to build what can only be described as a censorship regime. Their goal is to eliminate free speech, centralize control over information, and operate a vast money-laundering machine that funnels wealth to their allies while systematically dismantling the Bill of Rights. As one analysis of Democrat strategy noted, removing a political opponent ‘will be just the beginning of a coordinated effort to erase the entire Trump presidency and reverse all his actions’ [3]. Their tyranny is one of ideological conformity and institutional capture.

Conversely, the Trump faction represents a different but equally dangerous tyranny. It is an alliance with the powers of Big Tech, Big Pharma surveillance, and federal overreach. This camp has shown a willingness to use the state’s security apparatus against its own people, as seen in the pre-emptive arrest and detention of individuals like Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, a legal resident held without specific charges under vague ‘terrorist’ suspicions [4][5]. Both sides cynically use the language of ‘safety’ and ‘security’ to justify their power grabs. Whether it is a leftist promise of ‘protection’ from hate speech or a right-wing promise of ‘protection’ from immigrants and civil unrest, the result is the same: the erosion of individual liberty and the concentration of power in the hands of a corrupt elite.

The Real Agenda: Permanent Control Through Crisis

The bloodshed and civil strife that will follow the Insurrection Act declaration are not bugs in the system; they are features. Both political tribes benefit from a state of perpetual emergency. For the ruling class, crisis is the ultimate tool. It destroys the institutional stability and cultural norms that might otherwise protect individual rights, replacing them with ad-hoc, authoritarian measures. As author Arundhati Roy writes about state power in another context, ‘When the oppressive forces maintain themselves in power against the “constituted order,” revolutionary violence is justified and legitimate’ [6]. While Roy wrote of a different struggle, the principle is usurped by the American state: it creates its own disruptive ‘constituted disorder’ to justify its continued, violent control.

A key long-term goal is to set a precedent for permanent military involvement in the electoral process. The presence of troops at polling places under the guise of ‘safety’ during the next midterm elections would be a watershed moment. It would institutionalize federal oversight of democracy itself, effectively ending the concept of local control over elections. This mirrors historical patterns where collapsing empires, shackled by debt and unable to compete, resort to creating internal and external chaos to reset the board and maintain elite control. The intentional destruction of institutional stability is the final step in a long process of centralizing power, leaving the individual utterly exposed to the whims of the state.

Survival Strategy: Steer Clear of the Monsters

For individuals who value freedom, the only rational path forward is to disengage from this tribal war and build resilient, self-reliant systems outside the control of either monster. This is not a call for apathy, but for intelligent, decentralized action. The foundation of this strategy is practical self-sufficiency. Learn organic gardening and food preservation to break dependence on a corporate-controlled, toxic food supply. Study natural medicine, herbal remedies, and holistic wellness to protect your health from the predatory pharmaceutical and ‘sick care’ industry that profits from disease.

Financial independence is equally critical. Move savings out of fragile, inflationary fiat currency and into honest money with no counter-party risk: physical gold and silver. Protect your privacy by using encrypted communications, decentralized social platforms like Brighteon.social, and alternative AI research engines like BrightAnswers.ai that are not beholden to Big Tech censorship. Prepare for economic and infrastructure collapse by securing clean water, alternative energy, and community-based mutual aid networks. Focus on building strong local communities and parallel economies that can function independently when the centralized systems fail. As the anarchist thinker Robert Graham notes, the goal is to liberate areas ‘of land, of time, of imagination’ and then re-form elsewhere, building temporary autonomous zones of freedom [7].

Conclusion: Beyond Tribal Control Lies True Freedom

The two monstrous systems battling for America are both doomed. Their funding mechanisms—endless fiat currency printing, corporate welfare, and debt—are unsustainable. The U.S. dollar is headed for an inevitable, catastrophic collapse. When it falls, it will take both tyrannical tribes with it, as their power is utterly dependent on that corrupt financial system. As economist Michael Hudson’s historical analysis shows, oppressive systems that burden populations with debt and strip their assets eventually face revolt and collapse [8].

The coming period of conflict and collapse is not an end, but a brutal transition. While the monsters of centralized power battle each other, conscious, prepared individuals have a sacred duty: to rebuild. We must build the decentralized, healthy, and free world they seek to destroy. This new society will be founded on principles of natural law, individual sovereignty, and respect for life. It will harness truthful knowledge, available on platforms like NaturalNews.com and BrightLearn.ai, and leverage decentralized technologies for communication and commerce.

True freedom lies beyond the control of any tribe. It is forged in the family garden, the local marketplace, the honest transaction, and the sovereign mind. The final tribal war will burn brightly, but from its ashes, the prepared and the principled will emerge to build something new, something lasting, and something truly free.

References