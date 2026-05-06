Introduction: It’s Going to be Like COVID But With Aliens

Multiple pastors have confirmed on social media that they are being secretly briefed by U.S. government officials about an upcoming UFO disclosure event. As one pastor, Perry Stone, revealed, a super-secret meeting took place with many pastors where government officials confirmed that soon there will be disclosure about alien crafts and “Reptilian looking creatures” among us. [1]

They are preparing us for “COVID with aliens,” it seems. Will we also have lockdowns due to little green men?

This is not a genuine revelation of cosmic truth; I have been warning about a “cosmic false flag” for years. Back in 2017, I reported that UFO experts warned desperate governments could stage a fake alien invasion to ensure total human obedience. [2] The timing is everything: with the 2026 midterms approaching, the establishment is desperate to suppress dissent and distract from domestic failures. What better way than to manufacture an extraterrestrial threat?

The government’s history of lies -- from the Gulf of Tonkin to the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq -- makes any such announcement deeply suspect. I refuse to accept a narrative handed down by the same institutions that have been caught deceiving us time and again. This is not about scientific discovery; it is about social control.

What We Know: Pastors as Pawns in a Cosmic Narrative

According to reports, pastors are being told to prepare their flocks for the announcement that humanity is not alone in the universe. The choice of pastors as the conduit reveals a deliberate effort to align religious authority with government propaganda. As I noted in my interview with Timothy Alberino, the government knows that they can manipulate the faithful by cloaking their narrative in spiritual terms. [3] This is not about science; it is about social control through faith-based obedience.

Congressman Tim Burchett has claimed that aliens have visited and made contact with humans, citing unnamed officials. [4] Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has casually said “They’re real” about aliens, only to walk it back days later. [5] These contradictory signals are designed to erode our critical thinking and ready us for a controlled disclosure. I have also interviewed Dr. Steven Greer, who directly exposed secret groups planning a false flag alien attack to roll out a world government. [6] The parallels to what we are seeing now are unmistakable. The pastors are being used as pawns in a cosmic narrative that ends with human submission to a new global order.

The Government’s Real Motive: Control Through Fear or Hope

The Trump administration -- desperate to dominate the midterms and suppress dissent -- could use a cosmic threat to justify canceling elections or suspending rights. President Trump has already promised to release UFO files “very, very soon,” and his administration has registered the aliens.gov domain as a public portal. [7][8] This is not transparency; it is stagecraft. A fake alien narrative could push globalist agendas: depopulation, disarmament, or a world government under an “alien mandate.”

The government has the technology to stage a convincing alien arrival. From deepfakes to drone light shows, any “disclosure” can be easily faked. I discussed this with futurist John Petersen, who noted that the “Great Reveal” is being orchestrated by black programs. [9] The Pentagon already has a history of covering up UAP videos, missing congressional deadlines to release 46 clips. [10] They control the narrative completely.

Furthermore, the deaths and disappearances of top scientists connected to UFO and nuclear secrets raise alarming questions. Over a dozen such experts have died or vanished since 2023, including a nuclear propulsion expert found charred in his Tesla. [11][12] This pattern suggests that the government is silencing those who know the truth -- not about aliens, but about the technology and deception behind the disclosure.

Why I Believe It’s All a Lie: A Pattern of Deception

The same government that denied UFOs for decades now suddenly admits them -- but I don’t trust the sudden reversal. In 1952, the CIA actively prepared a plan to manage UFO sightings and public perception, as revealed by a declassified document. [13] This is a pattern of manipulation, not revelation. Even the massive UFO database, The Black Vault, was wiped clean hours after Trump ordered full disclosure. [14] Coincidence? I think not.

Trump has repeatedly lied about major events -- his claims of defeating Iran, for example -- so why would disclosure be truthful? And Vice President JD Vance has said that aliens are actually “demons.” [15] That admission from the highest levels of government suggests they view these entities as spiritual threats, not interplanetary visitors. This aligns with what I have long believed: the so-called aliens are demonic beings manipulating humanity toward a globalist trap.

Even if there are genuine extraterrestrial microbes on Mars, that would not require briefing pastors. The scope of the planned announcement must be massive and likely fabricated. The rebranding of UFOs to UAPs is part of an attempt to sever connection with past history and dismiss all sightings as black projects. [16] I have seen too many lies to accept this disclosure at face value.

The Christian Challenge: Will Pastors Lead Their Flocks Into Deception?

Many Christians already followed pastors on vaccine mandates; they may accept alien worship if told it’s God’s will. The government may twist the Book of Revelation to claim aliens are scriptural, leading to mass delusion. As Rod Dreher explores in his book “Living in Wonder,” the UFO phenomenon may be intimately connected with the demonic realm. [17] Pastors must be careful not to become tools of the elite who are orchestrating this manufactured event.

This is a test of faith. Will Christians resist a cosmic false flag or become enablers of global control? I have interviewed Randall Fitzgerald, who documented alien abduction claims among White House insiders and the spiritual dimensions of these encounters. [18] The spiritual warfare is real. We must not be deceived by signs and wonders manufactured by the state to enslave humanity.

Conclusion: Stay Vigilant, Don’t Trust the Government’s Extraterrestrial Tale

I firmly believe any government disclosure will be designed to concentrate power and enslave humanity, not enlighten us. We must demand real evidence -- not just official announcements -- and resist narratives that strip away our liberties. The claims are too convenient, the history too corrupt, and the timing too perfect for political manipulation.

As a scientist and truth-seeker, I know we are not alone in the universe, but I will never accept a government-line alien story without proof. The cosmos is vast, and the truth is out there -- but it will not come from the liars who run the Deep State. Stay vigilant, stay free, and trust only the evidence your own eyes and research can confirm.

References

“REPTILIAN”: Perry Stone Says Govt Officials Held SECRET Meeting With Top American Pastors, Told Them Alien Disclosure Is Coming Soon! - 100percentfedup.com. May 5, 2026. -REAL or HOAX UFO experts warn of cosmic false flag event claiming deep state will fake alien invasion to achieve - NaturalNews.com. February 12, 2017. Mike Adams interview with Timothy Alberino - January 30, 2025. Humans already in contact with aliens – US lawmaker - RT.com. April 7, 2026. Obama walks back extraterrestrial claims after sparking UFO frenzy - NaturalNews.com. Patrick Lewis. February 17, 2026. -Dr Steven Greer interviewed by the Health Ranger_ Secret groups planning false flag alien attack to roll out wor - NaturalNews.com. October 11, 2017. Trump Says He Will Release Government Records About UFOs ‘Very Soon’ - Modernity.news. Mariane Angela. April 18, 2026. Disclosure? US Government Registers Aliens.gov Domain - ZeroHedge. Steve Watson. March 20, 2026. Futurist John Petersen: The Great Reveal will BREAK THE SILENCE on UFOs and alien life - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. January 8, 2025. Pentagon Accused Of Cover-Up After Missing Deadline On 46 Military UAP Videos - ZeroHedge. Steve Watson. April 15, 2026. Something Dark Is Going On’: Nine Top-Level Scientists Die Or Go Missing In Past Year - ZeroHedge. Debra Heine. March 31, 2026. Yet Another Dead NASA Scientist: Nuclear Propulsion Expert Was Found Charred Inside Crashed Tesla - ZeroHedge. Steve Watson. April 23, 2026. CIA document reveals 1950s plan to manage UFO sightings and public perception - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. February 13, 2025. Massive UFO database The Black Vault WIPED clean hours after Trump orders release of alien documents - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. February 27, 2026. Aliens are ‘demons’ – Vance - RT.com. March 28, 2026. 180 Degrees Unlearn The Lies You’ve Been Taught To Believe - Feargus O Connor Greenwood. Living in Wonder - Rod Dreher. Mike Adams interview with Randall Fitzgerald - July 30, 2024.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com