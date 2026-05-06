The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
5h

So we’ve known this deception has been coming for quite some time. Buckle up friends because those people who don’t know, the ones who fall for everything, are going to lose their damn minds. I’ll be sitting there, shaking my head and rolling my eyes and telling them to chill out because it’s all fake. But I can only imagine the chaos that this is going to cause. We are definitely in a spiritual war.

Reply
Share
Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
3h

There is one curious difference in the newer discussions about UFO's and the older discussions. In the older discussions, the DUMBs (Deep Underground Military Bases) were discussed. Now those discussions are avoided. Google AI validates this change and provided details here.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/100DR8kVZVzxyfbsY2Rg93gm42EcVjt_o/view?usp=sharing

Perhaps the reason for this difference has something to do with this possibility?

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/storm-the-dumbs-now-before-it-is

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture