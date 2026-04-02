The Coming U.S. Military Enriched Uranium RESCUE Hoax, While Germany BEGS Russia for Gas

On today’s episode, Mike Adams presents a critical analysis of recent geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S., particularly under the Biden and Trump administrations. It alleges that U.S. policies have inadvertently strengthened Iran’s position by lifting sanctions, enabling Iran to fund nuclear development and terrorist activities. Adams argues that Trump’s aggressive rhetoric—such as threats to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age”—contradicts diplomatic overtures, raising concerns about escalating conflict. Additionally, the discussion highlights accusations of war crimes against U.S. political figures, including Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump, for advocating extreme military actions. Adams also critiques Germany’s energy policies, suggesting that reliance on Russian gas—despite past hostilities—reflects a desperate pivot after failed sanctions and pipeline sabotage. The broader narrative warns of potential nuclear escalation, economic instability, and the geopolitical consequences of U.S. and European leadership decisions.

Adams further explores allegations of deception in U.S. military operations, comparing potential future actions to historical false flags like the 9/11 attacks. It suggests that Trump may orchestrate a staged military victory in Iran to mask strategic losses, similar to alleged hoaxes in past conflicts. Adams emphasizes Iran’s growing influence over global energy supplies, particularly through control of the Strait of Hormuz, and warns that nuclear proliferation could destabilize the region. Meanwhile, Germany’s reversal on Russian energy imports is framed as a pragmatic but belated response to self-inflicted economic crises. The analysis concludes with a bleak outlook on Western leadership, portraying it as corrupt and short-sighted, while advocating for public discernment and preparedness amid escalating global tensions.

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