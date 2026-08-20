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Labellecurvesansmerci
2h

There IS a solution to being money-raped by the Evil U.S.A. Tekbro Sith... 🤷 DEEP SEEK. Free Chinese "AI". Open source & it only reports to China, not the Internal Revenue or Homeland Insecurity. But yanks will have to travel to Mexico or Canada to access... The Trillions dollar ai BUBBLE in the U.S. will suck every centavo out of the bottom 80% of society. So evil 😪.

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