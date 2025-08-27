The cosmic impact of 3I-Atlas: A deep dive into ancient myths and modern science

In a riveting discussion between investigative journalist Mike Adams and geological researcher Randall Carlson, the enigmatic cosmic object known as 3I-Atlas took center stage. This mysterious celestial body, currently traversing our solar system, has sparked intense debate among astronomers, astrophysicists, and ancient history researchers alike.

A Celestial Anomaly Defying Expectations

Unlike typical comets, which exhibit predictable plasma tails streaming away from the sun, 3I-Atlas displays an unusual diffused gaseous envelope—raising questions about its true nature. Carlson, a seasoned expert in cosmic catastrophes and ancient flood myths, suggests this could indicate a plasma cloud, a phenomenon not commonly associated with standard cometary behavior.

Adding to the intrigue, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has proposed that 3I-Atlas might execute a reverse Oberth maneuver—a gravitational braking effect that could alter its trajectory in ways conventional comets cannot. If true, this would imply an intelligently designed path, potentially positioning it as an artificial object rather than a random space rock.

Ancient Texts and Cosmic Catastrophes

Carlson draws compelling parallels between 3I-Atlas and apocalyptic descriptions found in the Book of Revelation. He notes that ancient depictions of celestial events—such as "fire from the sky," "swords descending from heaven," and "mountains cast into the sea"—closely resemble modern interpretations of cometary impacts.

AI-generated visualizations based on biblical passages (such as Revelation’s seven trumpets) eerily mirror historical depictions of comets—complete with fiery tails and catastrophic destruction. Carlson suggests these accounts may be eyewitness records of past cosmic disasters, encoded in myth and prophecy.

The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis

Carlson revisits his research on the Younger Dryas impact event (~12,800 years ago), a period marked by global flooding, mass extinctions, and abrupt climate shifts. Evidence from Carolina Bays (thousands of elliptical depressions across the southeastern U.S.) suggests multiple airburst impacts, possibly from a fragmented comet. Similar events could explain ancient flood myths—from Noah’s Ark to indigenous oral traditions.

A Future Threat?

While 3I-Atlas is not currently on a collision course with Earth, Carlson warns that an object of its size (~20 km in diameter) would be a civilization-ending event if it struck. The discussion turns speculative—could such objects be hollowed-out vessels used by extraterrestrial civilizations for reconnaissance? Carlson remains cautious but acknowledges the value of "outrageous hypotheses" in pushing scientific inquiry forward.

Natural Intelligence and Human Survival

Beyond cosmic threats, Carlson and Adams touch on humanity’s cyclical amnesia—our tendency to forget past catastrophes, leaving us unprepared for future ones. Carlson emphasizes the importance of understanding geological history to navigate impending global challenges, from climate shifts to AI-driven societal disruptions.

Final Thoughts

This conversation bridges cutting-edge astrophysics with ancient myth, challenging mainstream narratives about Earth’s history and humanity’s place in the cosmos. As Carlson aptly puts it: "The past is the key to our future."

For those seeking deeper insights, Carlson’s podcast, "Squaring the Circle," explores these themes further, while Adams’ AI project, Enoch, integrates such discussions into a knowledge base trained on alternative perspectives.

One thing is clear: whether natural or intelligently guided, cosmic phenomena like 3I-Atlas remind us that Earth is but a small player in a vast, dynamic universe—one that may hold far more surprises than conventional science dares to admit.

