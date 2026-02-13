The Health Ranger's newsletter

Eric
1h

AI will continue to promote ANTI THEM ISM and such content targeting the OTHERS for death camps. This is my story of coming to Texas because the LEFT elsewhere was too high and mighty to consider my 'conspiratorial' ideas.....https://therealnewsmedia.substack.com/p/standing-up-for-my-own-humanity-in

Alamo Dude
2h

When Science does not yet have the technology to measure and quantify, we use “similar measurable” analogs to guestimate. When we did not have the technology to measure human brian to muscle response times, we used plant leaves we could measure. When technology caught up, we had good similarities. And a Newtonian surprise. Human analog to digital back to analog responses were only half the time it should take. Our human responses are “bending” linear time via relativity.

Our universe is created harmonically. From Infinite wave energy plus consciousness. ChristMass. Via the double slot physics experiment. Quantized and projected via “souls”, with Pi Spiral entry points into möbius infinite linear time. To deconstruct reverse engineer back into ChristMass, we need to reverse harmonic our way by denying relativity (deny your self), reverse gravity (pick up your crosses), and Follow God home. Selfless instead of selfish. God is the God of Life, not death.

Using the reverse harmonic rosetta, the Shroud of Turin. Which didn’t reveal. Apocalypse it’s self. Until someone took a reversed image negative picture of it. Revealing the Lord in the negative image.

Harmonics are the scientific proof of God. Along with forwards only moving linear time. With our God to ratchet linear time forwards, it would atheist randomize. Jumping around past, future, pausing in present. And with out reliable repeatable harmonics, music and language would decay into atheist gibberish. Plus the scientific method could not work.

Science can never have all the answers. Linear time can Not have an Omega ending. Our universe can Not have a center with out edge boundaries to define it. All Because infinity.

So that brings us to the analogs for consciousness and intelligence. Zero gravity dies not mean the abscence of gravity. From linear time into ChristMass is not the absence of “tine”. Which many have labeled Redeemed time. So ditto for gravity and relativity being “Redeemed” instead if space-linear time bondaged. Ergo, Artificial Intelligence dies not mean the absence of intelligence. But like copies if copier on the copy machine, the Intelligence loses bits. Into binary ones and zeros. 2D, from 3D common sense. And 4D time lapse Wisdom and best practices.

The nap of space linear time is found in the human image created by our Creator. From 5D ChristMass wave energy, to 4D intuition via the pineal gland. To 3D common sense harmonics in the frontal cortex. To 2D FlatLander apartheid AngleLand in the Pride and Prejudice reptilian amygdala brain stem. Ruled by the death and aging hormones adrenaline and cortisol. And in the living Hell of 1D psyscopaths.

God Bless, 🙏🙏🙏

