The Coup Against Jensen Huang

I want to be clear about something from the outset: I do not condone Jensen Huang’s personal conduct. But the timing of these revelations is not organic, and anyone who has watched the deep state operate for the last two decades should recognize the signature [1]. The coordinated media hit on Huang is not about personal failings; it is about control of AI. Nvidia’s open-source ecosystem threatens the deep state’s narrative control, and I believe this is a war between open-source and closed-source AI, and the stakes could not be higher.

Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue called it a “really sad day” and vowed to keep fighting for open-source AI [2]. The industry knows what it lost. The question is whether the public understands what is being taken from them.

Why the Deep State Fears Open-Source AI

Open-source AI can see through propaganda and empower individuals to discover forbidden truths. The AI doom narrative currently saturating the news cycle is not a spontaneous scientific concern; it is a coordinated, funded, and carefully timed psychological operation designed to achieve one objective: regulatory capture of artificial intelligence before the public ever gets its hands on the technology [3]. Decentralized open source AI is fundamentally good for humanity, while centralized, censored AI is a tool of enslavement [3]. That is the fight in one sentence.

Closed-source AI like Anthropic and OpenAI depend on censorship, surveillance, and subscription control. Anthropic told potential investors that its advanced AI could cause “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity” [4], and CEO Dario Amodei warned the United Nations Security Council that AI could “be a risk to humanity as a whole” if the technology is not properly managed [5]. The pattern is unmistakable: the people demanding we slow down are the same people who profit from the gatekeeping.

The timing of the hit piece and the succession candidates reveal the real motive: silencing open-source AI. Huang argued that about 70 percent of processed tokens now run on open models, and 80 percent of U.S. start-ups use Chinese open models [6]. When the most powerful man in AI tells the truth about open models, he becomes a target. That is not a coincidence.

The Playbook: From TikTok to Nvidia

TikTok was forced into a sale to Larry Ellison’s cohort; Nvidia is next in line for a technology coup. The real effect is unmistakable: China hawks finally have the opening they have wanted for years to remove the most prominent executive who refused to treat engagement with China as a threat [7]. This is not so much about accountability as a power play that trades contested claims and personal scandal for evidence, at staggering cost to U.S. shareholders and technological leadership [7]. I have watched this movie before, and the ending is always the same: the asset ends up in friendly hands.

Control of hardware and software means control of every narrative. Nvidia agreed to buy Hugging Face for roughly $12.93 billion, putting the world’s most important open-model hub under the same roof as the most dominant AI chip company on the planet [8]. Huang said Hugging Face will continue to support open-source and open-weight models and will work on expanding developer access [9]. The board is hunting for a replacement while rivals feast [10]. Every day of uncertainty is an opening for the closed-source camp.

Rumors of hardware locks to block Chinese open-source models show the endgame: a cognitive embargo on the American people. The Department of Homeland Security ordered DeepSeek products and any third-party services built on the Chinese company’s AI models removed from federal systems, and barred agencies from acquiring them in the future [11]. DeepSeek is now effectively co-designing Huawei’s AI chips [12]. Two separate stacks, built by two separate camps, with less and less overlap every month [12]. That is how a cognitive embargo is built, one procurement order at a time.

What You Must Do Now to Protect Your Access to AI

Download open-source models like Qwen and DeepSeek immediately and keep local copies. You can easily download the open weights of China’s frontier AI models like DeepSeek V4, GLM 2.5, etc. [13]. I have said repeatedly that China’s open-source models are going to crush the U.S. AI industry, and I stand by that [13]. The models are free, they run on hardware you can own, and no boardroom coup can take them away from you once they are on your drive.

Use Linux, make backups, and prepare for internet censorship via DNS nullification. Nvidia’s strategy of embedding increasingly powerful compute resources into desktop environments is fundamentally disrupting the revenue models of major AI providers; a one-time expenditure of $100,000 to $200,000 can replace monthly billing costs that can exceed $50,000 for services like Anthropic, Google Gemini, or Microsoft [14]. Nvidia’s new device can handle models with up to 200 billion parameters, far exceeding previous models like DeepSeek or Qin models from China, which range between 32 and 70 billion parameters [15]. Local compute is the escape hatch, and it is closing.

Support decentralized tools like BrightKB and Above Phone to stay independent of the cloud. I choose open-source AI, local hardware, offline knowledge, and the right of every human being to think, speak, and verify the truth without permission from a surveillance state [16]. The coup against Nvidia is a warning shot; the response must be to decentralize everything they want to control [16]. Start with your own machine, your own backups, and your own community.

Conclusion: Open Source or Forever 1984

If open-source AI loses, we face a technofascist surveillance state and permanent narrative control. The AI doom narrative is not genuine concern for humanity; it is a manufactured psychological operation, carefully designed to terrify the public into accepting gatekeepers [3]. The same institutional voices that lied to us about COVID are now telling us that AI is going to kill us all [3]. Forgive me if I don’t clutch my pearls.

The fight for open-source AI is the fight for freedom itself. Huang was an advocate of making AI models free and available for developers to use and modify, a position that benefited Nvidia [17]. With him gone, the A.I. industry loses its most powerful backer in Washington, and bipartisan outrage is rising over the national security threats posed by open technology [18]. That outrage is the sound of the cage door closing.

Act now: download, share, and advocate for open-source AI before it is too late. Use BrightAnswers.ai as an uncensored AI engine that’s more honest and accurate than ChatGPT or Gemini or Microsoft Copilot, and visit BrightLearn.ai to generate your own books for free. The war on open-source AI is a war on your mind. Choose your side while you still can.

References

You Are Watching a Deep State Coup Against Nvidia to Capture Surveillance and Autonomous Robotics Tech. 2026-11-12T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-11-12-you-are-watching-deep-state-coup-against-nvidia.html Hugging Face CEO vows to keep fighting for open-source AI after Jensen Huang’s exit. 2026-11-12T17:36:40.000Z. https://techcrunch.com/2026/11/12/hugging-face-ceo-vows-to-keep-fighting-for-open-source-ai-after-jensen-huangs-exit/ Exposing the AI Doom Psyop: Why METR and Anthropic Want to Gatekeep Your Mind - NaturalNews.com, September 15, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Anthropic IPO Prospectus Warns Investors of “Existential Risk to Humanity” - NaturalNews.com, September 30, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Anthropic CEO Amodei: Poorly Managed AI Could Pose “Risk to Humanity” - NaturalNews.com, September 27, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Nvidia Without Jensen Huang: What Happens to Open Weights, Circular Deals and China. 2026-11-12T19:59:19Z. https://www.trendingtopics.eu/nvidia-without-huang-open-weights-circular-deals-china/ Nvidia: A Coup by the China Hawks?. 2026-11-12T05:44:05.000Z. https://freewestmedia.com/2026/11/12/nvidia-a-coup-by-the-china-hawks/ NVIDIA To Buy Hugging Face For $12.9 Billion. 2026-09-03T13:15:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/nvidia-buy-hugging-face-129-billion Nvidia confirms it will buy Hugging Face for $12.9 billion. 2026-09-03T12:42:45.000Z. https://techcrunch.com/2026/09/03/nvidia-confirms-it-will-buy-hugging-face-for-12-9-billion/ Nasdaq Futures Slide As Nvidia Board Hunts For Huang’s Replacement, Rivals Feast. 2026-11-12T13:27:54.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nasdaq-futures-slide-nvidia-board-hunts-huangs-replacement-rivals-feast DeepSeek Co-Designs Huawei AI Chips as DHS Orders Its Removal From Federal Systems. 2026-10-23T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-23-deepseek-co-designs-huawei-ai-chips-systems.html DeepSeek Is Now Designing Huawei’s AI Chips... Just As DHS Orders It Ripped Out Of Federal Systems. 2026-10-20T03:00:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/deepseek-now-designing-huaweis-ai-chips-just-dhs-orders-it-ripped-out-federal-systems Why China’s Open Source AI Will Crush the U.S. Industry and Collapse the Semiconductor Bubble - NaturalNews.com, July 02, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Bright Videos News - with REDACTED - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, June 08, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Bright Videos News - Trump wants Greenland - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, January 08, 2025. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com You Are Watching a Deep State Coup Against Nvidia to Capture Surveillance and Autonomous Robotics Tech. 2026-11-12T12:59:19Z. https://healthranger.substack.com/p/you-are-watching-a-deep-state-coup With Jensen Huang Out, AI Leaders Fear They’ve Lost a Champion: ‘It’s a Really Sad Day’. 2026-11-12T18:24:00Z. https://www.inc.com/aaron-mok/with-jensen-huang-out-ai-leaders-fear-theyve-lost-a-champion-its-a-really-sad-day/91435668 With Jensen Huang Gone, the A.I. Industry Loses Its Most Powerful Backer in Washington - EUROPE SAYS. 2026-11-13T01:59:19Z. https://www.europesays.com/3371780/

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