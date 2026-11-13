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Keith Wells's avatar
Keith Wells
2h

sounds like a plot line to the series MR ROBOT

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Jack Regula's avatar
Jack Regula
3h

everyone should fear that hackers and others with ill intentions have access to open source AI. Not only can it be used for nefarious purposes but it's safeguards, assuming it has any, can be removed. But give that AI guided hacking is more powerful than conventional hacking, we should be prepared for consequences, the kind that Mike is warning about

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