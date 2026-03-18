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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
1h

Sadly, this is a very accurate and objective assessment of the current state of affairs... Good for Joe Kemp - it is encouraging to know that there is still someone with a conscience left in Washington.

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Nick Clifford's avatar
Nick Clifford
35m

why isn’t every American on the streets protesting? Why is no one talking about this publicly? Why are people just going about life normally? Why have Americans become so apathetic?… we should be demanding the resignation of these war criminals… they should be rounded up and held accountable..

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