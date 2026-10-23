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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
3d

Thanks Mike for keeping US informed of what is actually going on . Concerned about next 911 RED Flag especially by Isreal blaming Iran. Isreal could even launch a Nuclear Strike from Iran to make it more believable. Will Trump be in on IT? Like George Bush was behind 911?

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Atreyu of the plains people's avatar
Atreyu of the plains people
15h

I wrote this out on Jan 01, 2026 (new years), as free gift to everyone wanting to know what will happen. https://logicwithcommonsense.substack.com/p/the-us-national-debt-is-now-40-trillion

your well-written post echoes almost exactly what I wrote 10 months ago.

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