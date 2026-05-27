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Rosemary
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Well, now you're REALLY scaring me, Mike!

But all joking aside....Of course you are exactly right, but I'm not sure I would have come to that same conclusion because we are already nearly all dumbed down, such that we have lost our clarity, the ability to dig deep, and then deeper, and after centuries of being told WHAT to do, WHEN to do it, WHERE to do it, HOW to do it, and WHO must do it.....we skip over the most important element, the WHY. We've all been dog-collared, but we haven't really come to that shocking revelation. Thank Heaven for truthers like yourself, Mike Adams, and all your peers. If people could peel their eyes away from TV, games, and useless pastimes, and really see things as they ARE, not what folks are mindlessly accepting as a truth they never tested, what a different trek and tack world history would be taking. Keep on keeping on, Mike, your efforts are SO important as to how we confront, conform to or correct the direction in which we are heading.

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1dEdited

Spot on 🎯

The true meaning behind ncswic & wwg1wga, the great awakening . QMAGA agenda was never to eradicate corruption or to secure liberty & freedom

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