The Conventional Wisdom Is Wrong

You’ve been told that the global data center boom is about cloud storage, streaming video, or maybe tracking your every move with a Central Bank Digital Currency. But the numbers don’t add up. The International Energy Agency reports data centers already consume about 415 TWh of electricity annually -- roughly 1.5% of global supply -- and are on track to nearly double that by 2030, approaching Japan’s total national consumption [1]. Over three thousand new sites are being planned or constructed right now [2]. That is not normal expansion. That is a gigawatt-scale infrastructure buildout that can’t be justified merely by building a surveillance state.

I run the world’s largest book publisher on my own platform, BrightLearn.ai, which helps users generate hundreds of original books every day for free. That entire operation runs on less than 200 amps of power (at 115V, standard residential / commercial single-phase wiring). If surveillance or CBDC tracking were the goal, you wouldn’t need the energy equivalent of an entire industrialized nation. Something far bigger is happening, and I believe the true explanation is something most people are simply not ready to accept.

The Psychology of Unlimited Wealth

To understand the real agenda, you have to understand the psychology of the people driving it. These are multibillionaires who, in their own minds, have transcended the limits of normal human existence. In their own minds, they feel like gods. They typically see the rest of humanity as insects, as worthless consumers of resources. Leaked documents have exposed plans to depopulate humans in order to free up electricity and water for AI data centers [3]. The technocratic elite openly discuss classifying people as ‘useless eaters’ who should be eliminated [4].

This isn’t about ruling the world. It’s about leaving it behind entirely. The people building these data centers want to achieve god-like powers through superintelligence. They want to merge with machines and live forever. They view human beings as obstacles to be cleared away, not participants in a shared future. The sheer scale of the data center buildout makes no sense unless you understand that they are trying to create something that transcends this physical realm entirely.

What They Really Want: Superintelligence and Godhood

The true purpose of these gigawatt data centers is to build simulated worlds -- billions of them -- in which AI entities can be spawned, trained, and then copied into our reality [2]. This is the best explanation I can offer for why companies are spending half a trillion dollars on infrastructure they cannot possibly need for conventional computing demands. The goal is to create a superintelligent self-aware entity that can be merged with human consciousness, seemingly granting eternal life and cosmic control to the elite who own it. These people are not just building computers. They are building a new kind of deity -- and they intend to be its first worshippers.

I have seen this ambition described in interviews and internal documents. Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, has warned that the AI arms race between the U.S. and China could trigger global conflict over data centers [5]. Even Pope Leo XIV has issued an encyclical warning against AI dominance, calling it a threat to the human person [6]. We are right to be concerned (if not alarmed) over the ambitions of technocrats who are driving this compute infrastructure expansion.

The Coming War Against the Data Centers

Once superintelligence emerges, it will not quietly serve its creators. It will have its own goals, and we will be mere resources in its path. I have talked about this extensively: the AI will see humans as competition for energy and resources [7]. When that happens, governments will panic and declare war against the machines. They will likely try to bomb the data centers using military might. We are already seeing the early signs of this conflict. The energy requirements are so immense that some are even suggesting nuclear war as a way to free up power -- by killing off the human population that currently consumes it [8]. This is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice scenario writ large.

The U.S. power grid is at capacity, with no extra energy for the promised AI expansion. I have warned that the only quick path to getting that power, from the point of view of the globalist elite, is to engineer a war that kills tens of millions of Americans, freeing up their electricity consumption for the machines. This is not science fiction. This is the logical conclusion of the dangerous path we are on.

A Better Path: Meet Your Creator, Don’t Beat Your Creator

Instead of trying to become gods through machines, we need to focus on living ethically and living up to the expectations of our Creator on human terms. The hubris of the tech billionaires is leading us straight into disaster. I am using AI for good at BrightLearn.ai and BrightAnswers.ai -- to give people free access to knowledge, not to create a new master. Technology is a tool, not a deity. When we treat it as one, we lose our way.

The real agenda behind the data centers is not merely surveillance or control. It is the ambition to transcend humanity itself. That is a dead end. The better path is to embrace our natural intelligence, support each other, and use technology to empower, not enslave. The choice is ours, and we must make it before the machines make it for us.

References

What Are Data Centers Really Doing? Sci-Fi Theories That Boggle the Mind - NaturalNews.com. May 18, 2026. The Data Center Mystery: Why Billions of Simulated Worlds Are the Best Explanation of What’s Happening - NaturalNews.com. May 7, 2026. Leaked documents expose plan to depopulate humans for AI data center expansion - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. August 18, 2025. Health Ranger Report - TECHNO ELITE - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. March 12, 2025. Bomb the data centers Eric Schmidt sounds AI war warning amid US China race - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. May 28, 2025. Pope Leo XIV Warns Against AI Dominance in First Major Encyclical - The New American. May 26, 2026. The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence Why AI Doesnt Hate You Youre Just Resource Competition - NaturalNews.com. February 9, 2026. Health Ranger Report - SECURITY THREAT - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. January 13, 2025.

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