The Day that MAGA Died

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discusses several interconnected topics related to economic instability, government policies, and societal tensions. It begins by highlighting the rapid rise in gold and silver prices, positioning precious metals as a hedge against the potential collapse of fiat currencies. Mike warns against stablecoins backed by government treasuries, arguing they represent surveillance tools and financial traps rather than true value storage.

A significant portion focuses on concerns about government overreach, including ICE operations targeting citizens, which the speaker frames as unconstitutional and dangerous precedents. The discussion critiques both political factions, accusing conservatives of abandoning constitutional principles by supporting government violence while cautioning that such tactics could eventually be turned against them.

Mike also analyzes military vulnerabilities, noting U.S. dependence on foreign rare-earth minerals and refining capacity—critical for weapons production—and warns that prolonged conflicts could exhaust U.S. resources. The video concludes by advocating for individual preparedness, principled governance, and de-escalation amid rising societal tensions. Throughout, Mike emphasizes the importance of due process, rule of law, and decentralized assets like physical gold and private cryptocurrencies.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com