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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
14h

AMERICA UNITE

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Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
9h

I got the chills, reading that. I'm 68, I've lived a good portion of my potential life. I also have 3 adult sons, 2 are married, and I have 4 grandkids who I adore. THE INNOCENT CHILDREN are the REAL casualties of war. The rest of us are merely witnesses.

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