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Atreyu of the plains people's avatar
Atreyu of the plains people
5d

Mike - with respect to Dennis and his 17 million number - please read this post. Dennis looked at 17 southern hemisphere smaller (less populated countries only).

here: https://logicwithcommonsense.substack.com/p/in-sept-of-2023-a-research-team-concluded

I've looked at the anglosphere nations (in totality), and found much much much more carnage, death, disability, infertility, cancer, etc, etc, etc.

here: https://logicwithcommonsense.substack.com/p/so-how-many-people-died-from-the-326

I've done the work 3 distinct times, each time getting better at uncovering (understanding) the manipulation at work with how they classify deaths, the blackbox smooth algorithms being used, and the straight up fraud in documenting. As in: we're really looking at - excess deaths, premature deaths induced, declining birth rates post 2020, increased working age mortality, cancer/disability data in each age group, and historical death rates same per. I have 3 unique posts about this. With the last one going fairly wide (for my reach at the moment).

Please read each covid death number post. All sources are listed. They can be put into AI and it can run through the death databases at lighting speed. Also the raw death counts are linked with github, and you can use/generate your own regression methods.

Bottom Line: excluding India, China, Africa (cause you can't get any reliable numbers from there), we are OVER 200 million dead. Way over.

All sources in posts.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
5d

Thanks Mike for Educating US and those Worldwide. Beware of the Military Industrial Complex Pres Eisenhower warned US. Now watch Operation Crimson Mist we areing Sprayed with Overhead All Around no escaping Destroying Earth Nature Only GOD can Save US PRAY Now

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