Introduction: A Truth-Teller in a Captured Field

I recently sat down with Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist with the McCullough Foundation, for a long-form interview on my Bright Videos broadcast. Over the course of that conversation, Hulscher laid out -- with the calm precision of a man who has spent years buried in the data -- a case that the COVID mRNA injections are the deadliest product ever administered to human beings. This is not some clickbait slinger, either. Hulscher has contributed to more than 40 scientific studies on vaccine harms, and he speaks the language of peer review fluently.

What struck me most was not any single statistic. It was the moral clarity. Here is a man operating inside an academic and public-health establishment that has decided, as a matter of institutional policy, that this question must never be asked. And yet he asks it anyway. The corporate media labels him a threat. The agencies pretend he does not exist. But the population-level data he walks through are not opinions -- they are counts of human beings who were alive before the shots and are not alive now. That is why I believe him, and that is why the establishment fears him.

The Deadliest Product in History

Hulscher’s central claim is not speculation or hyperbole. It is an inference drawn from somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 population-based studies showing increased mortality after the COVID shots. These are not anecdotes from a comment section. They are all-cause mortality analyses from insurance claims databases, national statistical agencies, and academic cohorts -- the kind of evidence that, when it points in the establishment’s preferred direction, gets splashed across every front page on Earth.

The largest global estimate comes from Denis Rancourt and colleagues, who put the death toll from the mRNA shots at roughly 17 million people as of September 2023. When Hulscher and I discussed the American numbers specifically, we were looking at CDC Wonder mortality records suggesting at least 900,000 excess deaths in the United States alone. I want you to sit with that comparison for a moment: more American deaths attributed to these injections than the total U.S. combat deaths in World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and Iraq combined. No foreign enemy in the history of this republic has ever done that kind of damage to our population.

Ed Dowd has spent years documenting this same catastrophe in real time, writing about “the COVID psyop, the experimental mRNA shots, the mandates that destroyed lives, the injuries, the excess deaths, and the relentless propaganda machine that tried to silence anyone who noticed the bodies piling up” [1]. That is the key phrase -- the bodies piling up. The epidemiological evidence was there the whole time. What was missing was any public-health agency willing to look at it. And that absence was not an accident. It was a decision, made at the highest levels, to protect a product rather than people.

The mRNA Flu Shot Scandal: Human Sacrifice by FDA Approval

The COVID shots were only the opening act. The FDA has now approved Moderna’s mRNA flu shot -- a product sold under names like mFluceva -- and Hulscher and his colleagues went back through the agency’s own briefing data and reanalyzed it for a peer-reviewed study. What they found should have stopped the approval cold. The manufacturers’ own numbers showed 2.5 times more unexplained deaths and six times more disabling grade-three adverse rnbspeactions than the conventional flu shot. And there was no placebo group at all -- meaning nobody can even claim the product was tested against a neutral baseline which likely would have shown the intervention to be even more harmful.

The risk-benefit arithmetic is grotesque when you lay it out plainly. Theoretically, you might vaccinate 5,000 people to prevent a single flu hospitalization -- a hospitalization that, in most cases, would have resolved on its own. In the process, you generate roughly 4,000 adverse events, about 300 disabling reactions, and two unexplained deaths. This is not a public-health intervention. As Hulscher explains, tis is a human sacrifice ritual performed with a rubber stamp and a press release, and the people who signed off on it knew exactly what the data showed.

This is not an isolated act of bureaucratic negligence -- it is a pattern. The Children’s Health Defense Defender has reported that federal support for mRNA vaccine research remained in place even as officials publicly suggested otherwise, with an HHS spokesperson telling the outlet that “no mRNA vaccine funding has been canceled” [2]. The same pipeline that produced the COVID injections is now producing seasonal flu shots, cancer vaccines, and self-amplifying mRNA platforms, all under the same regulatory framework that looked at 2.5 times the death rate and shrugged. Everyone involved in this approval chain -- the FDA reviewers, the advisory committee members, the Moderna executives who submitted the data -- should be fired, stripped of their credentials, and investigated for criminal negligence.

Natural Cancer Cures They Want Buried

While the establishment is busy injecting people with experimental mRNA, the natural-medicine literature sits there like an unexploded arsenal of cures nobody is allowed to touch. Consider dandelion root extract. In vitro studies have shown it eliminates 95 percent of human cancer cells within 48 hours while leaving healthy cells completely alone -- an outcome so selective that it would be front-page news if it came out of a pharmaceutical lab. In animal studies, dandelion root extract suppressed human colon tumor growth by over 90 percent with no observed toxicity. Health Canada approved human trials back in 2012, yet those trials were never conducted. A backyard weed cannot be patented, so the research simply evaporated.

The evidence extends far beyond one weed. Grape seed extract combined with vitamin C shrank tumors by 76 percent in published comparisons, versus 68 percent for doxorubicin -- and unlike the chemo drug, it did not destroy the entire body in the process. Curcumin, resveratrol, mistletoe, turkey tail, cordyceps, reishi, and high-dose vitamin C all have published anti-cancer evidence behind them. Even something as simple and free as sunlight and vitamin D may cut cancer death risk by around 50 percent. Photoactivated nutrients -- the carotenoids, chlorophyll, anthocyanins, and flavonoids that get more potent when activated by sunlight -- work even better in combination. I have written extensively about this, and the pattern is always the same: the simpler and cheaper the intervention, the harder it is to find in a mainstream oncology journal.

The reason is not scientific. It is financial. The chemotherapy cartel cannot monetize a dandelion, cannot patent a grape seed, cannot charge $100,000 a year for sunlight. So the cures stay buried in academic footnotes while the industry keeps selling poison at a premium. This is not medicine. It is a protection racket, and the cancer patients who die every day while waiting for permission to try something natural are its victims.

Shedding, Sterility, and the Assault on Human Integrity

One of the most disturbing findings Hulscher walked me through is that vaccine mRNA and spike protein have been detected in exosomes more than three and a half years after booster shots. This is not a transient effect that clears in a few weeks. The modified genetic instructions appear to keep producing product long after the injection site has healed -- and because this material has been found in breath and saliva, close contact with recently vaccinated individuals may represent a transmission pathway. I want to be clear, however: definitive transmission studies have never been done, which is itself damning, because the agencies had every incentive to run them and chose not tot.

The depopulation angle is not a conspiracy theory -- it is a stated policy goal that the architects have discussed in public. Bill Gates has openly mused about reducing population through vaccines. Fertility rates have collapsed since 2021 across multiple countries, and the timing aligns with mass mRNA deployment in a way that demands explanation. Meanwhile, the Western establishment has made clear through its own think tanks and forums that it no longer values human labor or human cognition -- as I have written before, this is a deliberate, engineered transition from a world that ran on human muscle and human minds to one that runs on machines and algorithms [3].

My practical advice here is simple. Avoid prolonged close contact with freshly vaccinated individuals, particularly in enclosed spaces. Sweat regularly -- sauna, exercise, whatever gets the lymph moving. Consider nattokinase, which may help degrade circulating spike protein (although I haven’t seen definitive proof of that yet, its mechanism is plausible). And understand that we still do not have a complete natural answer for clearing modified mRNA from the human body. That is why prevention and robust baseline health remain absolutely essential. The best time to protect yourself was before the injection. The second-best time is now.

What I Believe We Must Do Now

First and most important: never take another mRNA booster or mRNA flu shot. The evidence of harm is overwhelming, the risk-benefit arithmetic is indefensible, and the only people who benefit are the executives and shareholders of Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech. The MAHA movement leaders who warned President Trump and RFK Jr. about inaction on mRNA vaccines were right to do so, and the pressure needs to keep building until every one of these products is pulled from the market [4].

Second, build your health like your life depends on it, because it does. Get real sunlight on your skin every day if you can. Move your body -- around 8,000 steps is a reasonable daily target. Eat real food, not the processed garbage engineered in a lab. And ensure nutrient sufficiency, especially magnesium, zinc, and vitamin C for DNA repair. Your body is the only environment you fully control, and it is the first line of defense against everything the system throws at you.

Third, support independent researchers like Nicolas Hulscher and share uncensored information through alternative platforms. The corrupt Western medical monopoly is crumbling -- not because activists defeated it, but because it no longer cures anyone and the public no longer trusts it. Natural medicine, liberty, and truth are the only way out of this manufactured disaster.

For independent news, visit NaturalNews.com. For free books on health and freedom, try BrightLearn.ai. For uncensored video, go to BrightVideos.com. For an honest AI engine, use BrightAnswers.ai. For free-speech social media, join Brighteon.social. The infrastructure of human liberation already exists. Use it. The knowledge you learn could very easily save your life.

References

The Covid Reckoning That Never Came. 2026-10-11T12:00:00.000Z. https://brownstone.org/articles/the-covid-reckoning-that-never-came/ ‘No mRNA Vaccine Funding Has Been Canceled,’ HHS Says. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/no-mrna-vaccine-funding-canceled-hhs/ The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us. 2026-09-23T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-23-final-chapter-for-humanity-now-in-play.html MAHA Leaders Warn Trump, RFK Jr. Over Inaction On mRNA Vaccines. 2026-09-22T18:25:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/maha-leaders-warn-trump-rfk-jr-over-inaction-mrna-vaccines

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