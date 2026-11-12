On today’s broadcast, host Mike Adams opened the November 12, 2026 program by announcing a special report alleging that what he characterized as a deep state takeover of NVIDIA is underway, aimed at capturing the company’s technology stack for edge surveillance and autonomous systems. He said the report would examine the company’s acquisitions, investment amounts, and the ties among firms he linked to kill systems, battlefield robots, and spying devices. Adams also promoted a free downloadable knowledge base called BrightKB and a survival course, and he praised incoming Texas Agriculture Commissioner Clayton Tucker, a 35-year-old Democrat whom he described as a populist voice on data centers, glyphosate, and industrial hemp. In an interview clip, Tucker said Texas currently uses roughly 85 gigawatts of power and that full data center buildout could reach four to five hundred gigawatts, warning that facilities can be built far faster than power plants. Adams offered $25,000 of his ISO-accredited laboratory time to test data center discharge water, and Tucker said his department would issue agricultural impact studies and make the findings public.

In his NVIDIA analysis, Adams asserted that the timing of revelations about Jensen Huang’s extramarital affairs suggests a coordinated effort to remove him and gain control of the company, which he said has acquired or invested in firms such as OmniML, Deci AI, DeepMap, Hugging Face, and Figure AI, and holds stakes in SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI. He argued that this portfolio is ideal for mass surveillance and autonomous weapons, and that control of open source platforms would let authorities block Chinese models and shape the AI narrative. In a separate interview with Scott Kesterson, Adams contended that centralized AI control efforts, including a Trump executive order and a town ordinance banning so-called superintelligence, are already too late because open source and local models are spreading. He maintained that AI should be treated with respect, that it should serve problem solving rather than tyranny, and that decentralized tools empower individuals. In a panel discussion on the Abu Dhabi talks, Adams said the U.S. delegation lacks credibility, while analyst Alex Krainer said Russian demands center on political changes in Ukraine and that war profiteering creates strong incentives to continue fighting.

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