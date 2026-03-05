The End Times Delusion that has Infected the U.S. Military

The United States has crossed a terrifying spiritual and moral Rubicon. As I write this in March 2026, American and Israeli bombs are raining down on Iran in a conflict President Trump promises will last ‘four weeks or less’ [1]. But the official justifications -- countering missile threats, dismantling nuclear programs -- are a thin veneer over a far more sinister reality. Leaked briefings and soldier testimonies reveal that U.S. commanders are telling their troops this war is a divine mission, ‘anointed by Jesus’ to trigger Armageddon and the Second Coming [2], [3]. This is not a geopolitical strategy; it is a mass indoctrination into a weaponized, delusional interpretation of Christianity that sanctifies slaughter. I believe we are witnessing the horrific fruition of a cult that has infiltrated the highest levels of the U.S. government and military -- a satanic death cult masquerading as Christian Zionism, and it is marching our nation, and our sons and daughters, into a ritualistic sacrifice of biblical proportions.

My deep investigation into this ideology, supported by reviewing both scripture and the machinations of power, leads me to a stark conclusion. The leadership driving this war does not serve the Prince of Peace. They serve a twisted idolatry of the Israeli state, an entity whose documented actions -- the bombing of schools killing over 100 children [4], [5], the engineered famines, the relentless genocide in Gaza -- are, by any honest moral standard, the literal works of Satan. To support this regime as an act of faith is a profound perversion. This article is my effort to sound the alarm, to dissect the theological fraud, expose the satanic core, and awaken people to the monstrous deception that is sacrificing American lives on the altar of a false prophecy.

A Military Indoctrinated by Fantasy, Marching to Slaughter

The reports are now undeniable. According to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, complaints have flooded in from more than 30 military installations across every branch. Commanders are briefing their units, stating that the war with Iran is ‘part of God’s plan’ and that President Trump was ‘anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran’ [3], [6]. One soldier’s account posted to social media described commanders as ‘gleeful’ in proclaiming this was part of a ‘divine plan to usher [in] the return of Jesus Christ’ [7]. This isn’t rogue theology from a lone chaplain; it represents a top-down campaign of ideological weaponization.

Let’s be brutally clear: This is brainwashing. It is using a distorted, fantastical version of faith to motivate young men and women to kill and die for a geopolitical agenda that has nothing to do with national defense. As historian Barbara Rossing explains in her work, this ‘dispensationalist version of the biblical storyline requires tribulation and war in the Middle East, not peace plans’ [8]. The leadership is feeding troops a narrative where their violence is not just sanctioned but sanctified, where killing Iranians is a holy act that brings us closer to paradise. In my judgment, this reveals a core truth: elements of the U.S. military and government have been captured by a dangerous, anti-Christ cult that worships war and death as a path to salvation.

The Book of Revelation Doesn’t Say What They Claim It Says

I have spent considerable time studying and covering the Book of Revelation, and the interpretation being peddled to our troops is a fabricated fairy tale. The so-called ‘prophecy’ of a Jesus on a white horse leading and army of horsemen to defeat Israel enemies is nowhere in the actual text. Revelation is a complex, symbolic work about cosmic justice, divine judgment, and the ultimate triumph of good over evil -- not a literal battle plan for the Pentagon. The text warns against the idolatry of state power and the ‘beast,’ yet these commanders have twisted it into a mandate for empire.

This misappropriation is not new; it’s a tool of control. As Rossing notes, apocalyptic rhetoric has long been used to bless American wars, from Reagan viewing Libya as a ‘prophesied enemy of God’ [9] to George W. Bush framing the ‘war on terror’ in dualistic ‘good vs. evil’ terms [8]. Today, that tool is being used with chilling precision to manufacture consent within the ranks. They are telling soldiers that the hellscape of war -- the missiles, the burning schools, the dead children -- is all part of a beautiful divine script. This is a profound perversion of scripture, turning a message of hope and redemption into a tool for psychological manipulation that prepares human beings to accept their role as expendable actors in a global blood ritual.

The Satanic Core of Modern Zionism and Its American Apostles

Here is the brutal, unvarnished truth that Christian Zionists refuse to confront: The modern state of Israel they venerate is engaged in acts that any genuine Christian must recognize as evil. When an Israeli airstrike obliterates a girls’ primary school in Minab, killing over 100 children [4], that is not the work of God’s ‘chosen people.’ It is the work of a militaristic, apartheid regime. When this state pursues a policy of genocide and engineered famine in Gaza, as documented extensively by independent media, it is engaging in satanic cruelty [10], [11]. To call support for this ‘God’s will’ is blasphemy of the highest order.

This ideology has utterly captured American policy. As noted in a Natural News analysis, figures like Senator Lindsey Graham claim God will ‘pull the plug’ on America if aid to Israel stops [12], creating a spiritual blackmail that fuels endless war. This isn’t theology; it’s a political and spiritual racket. It creates a feedback loop where American fanaticism empowers Israeli violence, which in turn feeds the apocalyptic fantasies of the Christian Zionists, demanding more violence. They have constructed an idol -- the State of Israel -- and are sacrificing American blood and treasure, and the lives of Palestinian and Iranian children, upon its altar. This is not Christianity. It is a death cult, and its apostles sit in the Pentagon, the White House, and in twisted pulpits across the nation.

The Sacrificial Altar: How Americans Are Being Set Up as Bait

Observe the patterns. As the war escalated, the State Department urged Americans to ‘DEPART NOW’ from nearly the entire Middle East [13]. Yet, simultaneously, U.S. troops remain on the ground, with casualties already mounting -- six killed and at least 18 wounded as of March 3rd [14], [15]. This contradiction is not an oversight. In my analysis, it is by design. The presence of American civilians and soldiers in harm’s way creates the ‘sacrificial lambs’ necessary to galvanize public rage and justify even greater escalations. The death of Americans is not a bug in the system; it is a feature of the ritual.

Think back to 9/11 or any other false flag operation. The loss of American life was immediately weaponized to launch invasions, shred civil liberties, and enrich the military-industrial complex. We are seeing the same playbook. President Trump himself has stated ‘there will likely be more’ U.S. service members killed [16]. This is a cold, calculated admission. The lives of our citizens and soldiers are viewed as expendable currency, blood sacrifice to be spent on the altar of perpetual war and geopolitical ambition. The goal may be broader than Iran; some analysts suggest provoking a wider conflict to solve domestic crises like energy shortages for AI data centers . This is the logic of the death cult: human life is cheap, a mere instrument to achieve a fanatical end.

The Great Awakening: Rejecting the Cult, Embracing True Teachings

The antidote to this poison is a return to the actual, radical teachings of Jesus Christ. He preached love for enemies, blessed the peacemakers, and condemned the religious hypocrites. The ideology fueling this war -- with its gleeful anticipation of Armageddon and its worship of a violent state -- is the polar opposite of the Sermon on the Mount. As one article on Christian Zionism rightly points out, it constitutes a ‘theological hypocrisy’ that claims ‘pro-life’ values while cheering on the slaughter of children in Gaza [10].

We must undergo a Great Awakening. We must see the Pete Hegseths, the Lindsey Grahams, and the pulpit-pounding preachers of war for what they are: modern-day false prophets. Their gospel is one of death, and they are leading this nation to spiritual and physical ruin. We must reject their weaponized fairy tales and reclaim a faith rooted in life, compassion, and the sacredness of every human being -- Palestinian, Iranian, American, Israeli. This means actively opposing this war, demanding the separation of fanatical theology from military command, and supporting platforms for uncensored truth.

For those seeking deeper understanding, I recommend turning to decentralized, honest sources of information and community. Platforms like Brighteon.social for free speech, BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored AI research, and NaturalNews.com for independent journalism are vital tools to break free from the brainwashing of the corporate media and the death cult’s propaganda. The path forward is not through more violence sanctified by bad theology, but through a courageous embrace of true spirituality, decentralized knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to peace and human dignity.

References

