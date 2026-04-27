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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
1h

I am a complex systems optimization engineer with hands-on experience and success in the kind of actions Mike Adams calls for in this excellent article.

My experience indicates that no single person, no matter how insightful or intelligent, can fully grasp the layered, interconnected problems we face—like the fragility of centralized fertilizer systems and the push toward decentralized, regenerative agriculture. The most promising path I see is a collaborative think-tank environment where motivated participants work as equals, augmented by unbiased, truth-seeking AI to help surface blind spots and synthesize ideas.

Decentralized and local solutions (soil health, permaculture, farmer autonomy) are powerful and essential, yet they may still encounter coordination challenges or regulatory pressures, such as expanded biosecurity frameworks that emphasize targeted surveillance and monitoring of high-risk animals and imports to manage zoonotic risks. These dynamics highlight why pure decentralization alone might not fully evade systemic vulnerabilities.

https://www.nationalacademies.org/cdn/materials/9fba0c1d-7108-43f6-88c5-252b0128b8da

In 2023, I launched Solution Seeking as an experiment in this collaborative model. Early participation was promising, but sustaining meaningful engagement proved difficult—offering many practical lessons about incentives, trust, and coordination in open forums. The full archive is here for anyone interested:

Top/voted articles and comments: https://solutionseeking.substack.com/archive?sort=top

Latest: https://solutionseeking.substack.com/archive?sort=new

I’ve stepped back from actively running it, but I remain morally committed to sharing these experiences. My hope is that Mike or others exploring similar ideas might build on these lessons to create something even more effective. The time for radical rethinking is indeed now.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
15m

They control the money, the Federal Reserve, central Banks. The US is in debt 38-44 trillion dollars. Who do they owe it to. The Rothschilds of course at one trillion dollars a year. A Zionist family, that's why you you have government shut downs and why the US is at war. Zionists created the Epstein files to entrap and blackmail top officials to do their bidding.

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