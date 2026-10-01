The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 1

Truth well stated; will weak minds get IT? The Ignorant aren't even aware of IT. Be Aware of Danger Geopolitical NWO OWO Depopulation Agendas 20, 30 now, 50 close to end Humanity as we know IT.

Reply
Share
bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
Oct 1

Go even deeper, and you will find the Nephilim babies at the heart of both sides. Never show up to a gun fight with a knife!

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture