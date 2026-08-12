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Tracy Treloar's avatar
Tracy Treloar
1d

Left,Right are different wings 🪽 of the same bird 🐦 if you haven't realized that by now,who is actually an idiot.

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Joyce's avatar
Joyce
1d

You should have an interview with Dr. David Martin

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