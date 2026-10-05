The Depopulation Race Before the Financial Collapse: Why I Believe the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

I have spent more than two decades documenting the systematic dismantling of human health, wealth and freedom, and what I see now is not a random cascade of crises. It is a race. The globalist class understands that its fiat currency system is terminal, that the debt pyramid cannot stand, and that the bail-ins, asset confiscations and savings wipeouts now being prepared will ignite a fury unlike anything the West has seen. Their solution is as old as tyranny itself: shrink the population before the people can organize and revolt.

In my assessment, the engineered famine, the weaponized bioweapons and the coming financial reset are not separate events. They are sequenced. The so-called “kill phase” of human extermination is already underway, and the architects are deliberately stretching out the timeline to collapse while accelerating the depopulation vectors today [1]. Every crisis being manufactured right now is a cover story for a larger crime, a pattern I have watched repeat for over twenty years [2]. The race is on, and the only question is whether enough of us wake up in time.

The mRNA Rollout Is a Biological Weapon, Not a Vaccine

It’s abundantly clear that the mRNA platform is not a vaccine in any honest sense of the word. It is gene therapy, and in the hands of people who have openly discussed depopulation, it becomes a biological weapon. I have spoken with Pfizer’s former head toxicologist Helmut Sturz, author of The Vaccine Mafia, and the evidence he has assembled points to deliberate design for harm rather than any genuine public health purpose. When you understand that the intellectual property does not reside in the vial but inside your own cells -- that Moderna effectively installs an operating system in your body [3] -- the entire enterprise reveals itself as something far more sinister than medicine.

The mechanism itself defies the vaccine label. These injections persist in tissues for hundreds of days, circulate through the bloodstream, cross the blood-brain barrier and lodge in organs. Self-replicating mRNA constructs can spread the spike protein payload and the replication engine from person to person [4]. Dr. Murakami, a renowned Japanese immunologist, sounded the alarm about exactly this danger when his country prepared to deploy them. Meanwhile, the financial architecture removes all accountability: manufacturers enjoy legal immunity while doctors are paid bonuses to inject patients. That is not a health program. It is a biological crime against humanity, and it is being carried out with state sanction.

My advice could not be more direct. Do not ever take another vaccine, and especially never take an mRNA injection. Protect your natural immunity with vitamin D, zinc, ivermectin and medicinal herbs instead, and prepare for the next bioweapon rollout, because it is coming [5].

Economic Collapse, Deflation and the Great Asset Grab

As depopulation accelerates, the demand side of the economy dies with the people. Real estate, commodities, oil, retail, restaurants and autos will crater. The U.S. government and its central bankers will respond the only way they know how -- by printing frantically to counter deflation, which concentrates real wealth into fewer hands while everyone else is left holding worthless assets. This is the literal fulfillment of the slogan “you will own nothing and be happy”: the things you own will be almost worthless, and the vaccinated may be dead.

The stakes go far beyond portfolio losses. If the architects succeed in killing fifty or ninety percent of humanity, land, homes and commercial buildings become free for the taking. Agriculture collapses alongside the population it feeds -- the Haber-Bosch reaction that sustains roughly half the world’s food supply is itself a house of cards about to go offline [6]. Civilization as we know it unravels, and the reset proceeds on the ashes.

This is not an accident. It is a design: kill billions, reset the currency, confiscate everything, then replace human workers with robots and AI. The automation wave is already hollowing out labor -- within a few years AI will displace more than half of remote and blue-collar roles [7], and leaked documents show Amazon alone plans to automate seventy-five percent of its workforce [8]. Depopulation and automation are two sides of the same globalist coin.

Gold, Silver and the Survival Recipe They Don’t Want You to Know

Physical gold and silver in your own possession are the only honest money that survives currency collapse and bail-ins. Major banks including BNP Paribas and JPMorgan predict gold could surge beyond $6,000 an ounce by year-end [9]. Put into metals whatever you cannot afford to lose. Everything else in stocks, treasuries and bank accounts may evaporate in the reset, and the banks will not protect you when the seizure orders arrive. (Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Do your own research and check with your own financial advisor.)

But wealth means nothing if you are dead. Your health is the first asset you must defend. Refuse all vaccines, detox your body from the heavy metals and spike proteins the system has injected or fed into you, and build genuine natural immunity through clean food, sunlight, superfoods, herbs and self-reliance. The medical system that profits from sickness will not save you. Natural medicine will.

The last piece is decentralization. Prepare to be off-grid, armed with real assets, clean water, food production and a community of like-minded people -- only the rugged and the prepared will survive what is coming. I lay all of this out in my genetic survival course (GeneticSurvival.com), and I continue to publish the recipe for free at BrightVideos.com, NaturalNews.com and BrightLearn.ai, where anyone can generate their own survival and health books at no cost. The knowledge is there. Use it.

Conclusion: Be One of the Survivors, Not a Statistic

From their evil perspective, the globalists have a perfect plan: depopulate, reset, enslave and automate [10]. On paper it works flawlessly. In practice it depends on one thing -- mass obedience. Most people are too obedient and too comfortable to resist, so billions may die. But a defensive success is saving even one or two billion lives [3]. That is the fight I am in, and it is a fight worth winning.

The smart have already awakened. Now we must stay informed, self-reliant and ready for hell on earth. You have a clear choice: take the jabs and die, or fight for life with gold, silver, natural health and decentralized community. I teach the straightforward recipe for survival every single day on my platforms. Be one of the survivors. We can make it through, but only if you decide to act before they finish the race.

References

-Globalists move into the KILL PHASE of human extermination - NaturalNews.com, June 01, 2022. by NaturalNews.com -WAR FAMINE FINANCIAL COLLAPSE Every engineered crisis is a COVER STORY for a larger globalist crime or power gra - NaturalNews.com, October 31, 2023. by NaturalNews.com Brighteon Broadcast News. by Mike Adams - Brighteon.com Health Ranger Report - Self replicating mRNA - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, June 05, 2024. by Mike Adams - Brighteon.com Health Ranger Report - Redfield warns - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, March 22, 2023. by Mike Adams - Brighteon.com The Haber Bosch House of Cards Why The One Chemical Reaction that Feeds Half the World is About to Go Offline - NaturalNews.com, March 20, 2026. by NaturalNews.com AI automation crisis 50 of remote jobs blue collar roles at risk as economic collapse looms - NaturalNews.com, January 13, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Automation & Silver Wars Amazons robot workforce expansion meets US strategic metal stockpiling - NaturalNews.com, October 22, 2025. by NaturalNews.com Gold and silver prices plunge due to strong dollar and fading Fed rate cut expectations - NaturalNews.com, March 05, 2026. by NaturalNews.com AI supremacy globalist depopulation and financial collapse The trifecta of humanitys obsolescence - NaturalNews.com, January 09, 2026. by NaturalNews.com

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