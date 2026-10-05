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Roy Batty's avatar
Roy Batty
Oct 6

“To cling to the past is guaranteed suicide. To remain apathetic is assured enslavement. To learn the truth and then act on it is the only means of survival at this moment.”― Milton William Cooper

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Ben kingren's avatar
Ben kingren
Oct 5

Not even gold or silver will be worth anything according to God’s word.

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