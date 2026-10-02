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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 2

Mike keep bringing attention to the plight of what is happening to our important truckers; especially private owner operators. Seeing these local truckers park their rigs even ones that carry fuels. Food, Mail, building materials, wood resources Services

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Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
Oct 2

Read, and LISTEN to Mike Adams! This guy KNOWS what he is talking about, and his research and verification skills are the best. Stick with Mike, and be ahead of the rest of the news!

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