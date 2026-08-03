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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
11h

The Boy who kept crying Diesel Wolf.

You might have more credibility if you explained Why you were wrong about the Diesel Additives “shortages”🧐🤔😎.

And why you still have Not instituted Dioxin testing.

Jus’ sayin’…

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Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
7h

🙏

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