The Allegations and the Missing Evidence

Let’s get one thing straight: I am not a battery chemist. I’m a lab scientist who owns mass spectrometry equipment and understands how scientific proof works. When Donut Lab, a Finnish startup led by Marco Letimäki, announced a lithium-free solid-state battery with 400 Wh/kg energy density, 100,000 charge cycles, and five-minute charging, I was skeptical too. Those specs sound like science fiction -- until you remember that every world-changing technology was once dismissed as impossible. [1]

The accusations of fraud have come fast and furious from a group of self-proclaimed ‘independent experts.’ Their evidence? Voltage curves and thermal expansion data pulled from a government lab test video. None of them have ever held a Donut Lab battery in their hands. None have possessed a sample. None have run a single physical test and they have no physical evidence of the actual elemental composition of the battery. Thus, their conclusions are not science -- it’s just armchair quarterbacking dressed up as peer review.

As I noted in my earlier coverage, the claims are extraordinary, but extraordinary claims deserve actual investigation, not reflexive dismissal. [2]

Why Voltage Curves Aren’t Proof of Lithium

The critics’ central argument is that a voltage plateau at 3.7–3.8V at 50% state of charge proves the battery contains lithium. This assumes that only lithium chemistries can produce that voltage curve. Yet sodium-based solid-state batteries could theoretically operate in a similar range with different anode structures that aren’t yet known to modern battery engineers. The same critics point to thermal expansion data, arguing sodium ions are too large for graphite anodes. But who says Donut Lab uses the same graphite structures that conventional battery chemists are already familiar with? While Donut Lab hasn’t provided physical samples to independent-minded scientists (like myself) for direct instrument analysis, dismissing their battery claims based entirely on third-party assertions from “experts” who have a clear conflict of interest is intellectually lazy. [3]

I’ve spent decades seeing conventional wisdom overturned. Science advances precisely when someone breaks the expected model. The critics are applying a priori reasoning -- assuming that what they know today is all there is to know. That’s not rigorous; it’s dogma. As the book ‘What Is the Argument’ explains, a priori propositions are those verified purely by reason without experience. [3] The problem is, the critics have no experience with this battery. Their reasoning is based on hypotheticals, not data.

The Cold Fusion Parallel: When Experts Dismiss Breakthroughs

History is littered with innovations that ‘experts’ declared impossible. In 1989, Fleischmann and Pons announced cold fusion -- low-energy nuclear reactions in a tabletop cell. They were ridiculed, accused of fraud, and destroyed professionally. Yet decades later, multiple labs have replicated key aspects of their work, and companies in both Japan and California are right now licensing their technology for commercial and industrial use.

Similarly, the Wright brothers were once dismissed by the scientific establishment. The idea that machines could fly was considered a total fraud and an impossible violation of the laws of physics. But the skeptics were, of course, utterly wrong.

Even transistors were initially considered laboratory curiosities. Quantum computing was deemed impractical, too, yet Microsoft is right now announcing an actual commercial quantum computer you can soon buy (at great cost, potentially in 2029) and run in a data center. [4]

This pattern is so predictable it’s almost boring: outsiders with radical claims are attacked by entrenched interests who have a stake in the status quo. Donut Lab is a small Finnish startup challenging an industry dominated by Asian lithium-ion giants. The knee-jerk fraud accusations are exactly what you’d expect from a cartel protecting its turf. As I said in my report, ‘Three Revolutionary Technologies That Will Make You Think You’re Living in the Future,’ breakthroughs always face resistance from those who profit from the old paradigm. [4]

This doesn’t mean Donut Lab has achieved a legitimate breakthrough, by the way. I haven’t analyzed their batteries, so I don’t know. But the repeated “fraud” accusations against Donut Lab are clearly organized, malicious and smack of intellectual dishonesty. I have yet to encounter a single person accusing Donut Lab of fraud who has obtained a single sample of a Donut Lab battery, for example.

A Call for Genuine Scientific Scrutiny

I have publicly offered to test Donut Lab’s battery material free of charge using my ISO-accredited mass spec laboratory. I own multiple mass spectrometry instruments and have published method development papers and quantitative analysis of elemental composition. If the battery is a fraud, let the data prove it. If it’s real, let the world know. That is how science should work -- not through Twitter mobs and blog posts based on faked AI images of “influencers” holding up make-believe batteries they never actually touched. [1]

So far, Donut Lab has not refused testing. They’ve said they will present more evidence in their defense next week. Meanwhile, the accusers have produced zero physical evidence of any fraud. The burden of proof, of course, falls on both sides. If you claim fraud based on voltage curves, you need to show that those curves cannot possibly come from any novel chemistry that you didn’t know about. You need to replicate the alleged failure. You don’t get to declare fraud because something doesn’t fit your textbook. As I noted in my Health Ranger Report, we need to let the data speak -- and I’m ready to run the tests with an open mind and let the instruments reveal the truth. [5]

Conclusion: Keep an Open Mind

Let me be clear: I am not defending Donut Lab at this moment, as I don’t have their batteries either. They could turn out to be everything they’re accused of. But the current accusations don’t hold water. They are based on indirect measurements and a priori assumptions, not physical evidence. The rush to declare fraud before independent replication is a poison that destroys trust in innovation. We saw it with cold fusion, we see it with clean energy breakthroughs, and we’re seeing it now with the accusations against Donut Lab. [6]

If you truly care about scientific integrity, you must demand transparent, hands-on testing. You don’t settle the debate with tweets. I’m ready to put my lab where my mouth is. Let’s get a sample, run the tests, and settle this once and for all. Humanity needs breakthroughs like this -- not cynical dismissal from people who have never touched a real laboratory with calibrated instruments and annual audits.

Let’s find out the truth together and keep an open mind about the possibility that our best “scientists” still don’t have the mind of God and can’t know everything.

References

The Donut Lab Battery: A Wright Brothers Moment for Energy Independence? - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 21, 2026. Health Ranger Report - Donut Lab Battery Tech - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. January 8, 2026. What Is the Argument - Harrell Maralee. Three Revolutionary Technologies That Will Make You Think You’re Living in the Future - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 22, 2026. Health Ranger Report - BATTERY - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. February 21, 2026. Soonish - Kelly Weinersmith and Zach Weinersmith.

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