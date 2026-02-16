The Health Ranger's newsletter

David
6h

No thanks to all of the above. I’ve already seen what people do when they “strategically surrender” to things as simple as using GPS for every little trip they take. Soon they can’t find their way to the local grocery store without support from technology.

If AI is as smart as you claim it is or will be then most of us will be irrelevant in 10 years anyway, so I’ve decided to maintain control of what I can for as long as I can. And many others are doing the same and may be the only ones left who can actually think critically and creatively when this messy experiment is over.

Study after study already shows that people who heavily rely on AI experience brain shrinking as they turn most everything over to their AI brain buddy. Again, no thanks to all of that and everything that comes with it.

Ian
7h

They're not really demonstrating anything but hyper-advanced autocorrect. Do you understand how it works?

If intelligence ever comes from it, it will be an emergent property of networking them. Ask them.

