The Landscape Speaks Louder Than Textbooks

In my recent Decentralize.TV interview with Randall Carlson, we discussed the critical concept of “catastrophism” as the best explanation for what we see in the real world around us.

The textbooks told us that rivers carve canyons drop by drop, that mountains rise a millimeter a year, that everything happens slowly, gently, uniformly. But the Earth itself keeps a different set of receipts.

Every giant pothole carved into solid basalt, every valley that dwarfs the puny creek running through it, screams catastrophe.

The doctrine of uniformitarianism, championed by Charles Lyell and zealously enforced by the geological establishment for nearly two centuries, is a lie designed to erase the memory of planetary violence. As David R. Montgomery documents in his book “The Rocks Don’t Lie,” the rebel geologist J Harlen Bretz was ridiculed and ostracized for proposing that the channeled scablands were carved by a colossal flood. The establishment did not like what he had to say, and they regarded his heresy as something that “must be gently but firmly stamped out” [1]. But in the end, the rocks don’t lie. Bretz was vindicated, and NASA later hailed his flood theory as the key to understanding Martian landforms. The people who run geology departments and climate agencies still hate catastrophism, not because it’s wrong, but because it threatens their control over the story.

Potholes, Underfit Rivers, and the Scale of Ancient Floods

The evidence is so obvious that even a child can see it -- if the adults haven’t already programmed them to look away. Visit the upper Grand Coulee in Washington, where walls of stacked basaltic lava flows rise more than 800 feet. At its southern end sits Dry Falls, a cataract nearly four miles wide and 400 feet high, now completely dry [2]. The only way such a feature forms is by a titanic volume of water -- far beyond anything the modern climate could produce.

Glacial River Warren, which drained Lake Agassiz at the end of the last ice age, carried roughly 4,000 times the flow of today’s Minnesota River. In my interview with Randall Carlson, he explained how the Bonneville flood cut a channel now occupied by the Snake River, dropping Lake Bonneville’s level by about 350 feet approximately 13,000 to 14,000 years ago [3].

Then there is the Lake Missoula flood, which unleashed more water than all the rivers on Earth combined at its peak. As I noted in another conversation, the rapid, catastrophic melting of the great ice sheets required energy inputs far beyond typical means [3]. The underfit rivers we see today -- streams meandering in valleys ten times too large -- are the fingerprints of ancient floods that the establishment pretends never happened. They want you to believe that modern rivers built these valleys through patient erosion over millions of years. That is nonsense. A river the size of a garden hose cannot carve a canyon the size of the Grand Coulee. You need a flood, and you need a trigger.

The Missing Trigger: Comets, Sun, and Abrupt Climate Shifts

What could possibly melt miles-thick ice sheets in a geological instant? The official story blames gradual warming from orbital cycles and carbon dioxide. But the math does not work. Melting that much ice requires energy on a scale that only cosmic impacts or solar eruptions can provide.

Randall Carlson and I discussed the Younger Dryas impact theory, which posits that a comet airburst or impact around 12,900 years ago caused a sudden return to glacial conditions, followed by catastrophic melting when the ice dam broke [4]. The discovery of a mysterious zircon crystal in Libyan desert glass -- the same material used in King Tut’s jewelry -- reveals temperatures hotter than a volcano, evidence of an event so violent it melted one of Earth’s most durable minerals . That glass was likely created by an airburst or impact, not by any slow, natural process.

Furthermore, the cosmic object 3I-Atlas displayed anomalous behavior -- a diffused gaseous envelope and potential reverse Oberth maneuver -- suggesting it may be artificial rather than a natural comet, something I discussed with Randall Carlson in 2025 [5].

And we have the sun itself: severe solar storms, like the X1.9-class flare that struck Earth in January 2026, disrupt satellites and trigger aurora spectacles, and they also dump vast amounts of energy into our atmosphere [6]. The primary driver of rapid ice-sheet melting is likely cosmic impacts and solar activity, not CO2. The establishment suppresses this line of inquiry because it undermines the entire climate alarmism narrative they have built for controlling humans through engineered, artificial energy scarcity.

The Political Cover-Up of Natural Climate Change

The suppression of catastrophism is not an accident of academic inertia; it is a deliberate political cover-up. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was created in 1988, and from the start, it cherry-picked data and excluded solar variability from its models to manufacture a human-caused warming signal.

As I wrote in an article about the great climate deception, nearly 2,000 scientists and professionals have signed petitions questioning the IPCC’s conclusions . Greenland ice cores show abrupt warming events where temperatures rose 2 to 3 degrees Celsius within three to five years -- changes that dwarf anything observed in the industrial era. Yet the IPCC deleted solar variability from its models, an act of intellectual dishonesty that allowed them to blame humans for every weather fluctuation.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres even upgraded the rhetoric to “global boiling” in 2023, despite the total lack of evidence [7]. Meanwhile, volcanoes in Antarctica have been found responsible for rapid climate changes at the end of the last ice age, not CO2 [8].

The political class needs a controllable enemy -- human emissions -- because a comet or a sunspot cycle cannot be taxed, regulated, or used to justify global governance. They have hijacked the environmental movement to serve elite interests, as Willow Tohi documented on Natural News . The real story is natural climate change driven by celestial forces, and they will do anything to keep you from reading those receipts.

Why This Matters: Knowledge Scarcity and the Future of Civilization

If we continue to pretend that the Earth’s history is a slow, boring march of uniformitarianism, we will be blindsided by the next inevitable catastrophe. Graham Hancock, in his book “Magicians of the Gods,” argues that a lost advanced civilization was destroyed by the comet impacts that triggered the Younger Dryas, and that its survivors encoded their knowledge in megalithic structures around the world [9].

Understanding catastrophism is not an academic exercise; it is a survival skill. The same establishment that suppressed Bretz’s flood theory is now suppressing research into solar geoengineering risks, cosmic impact frequencies, and the true causes of climate changes. They keep the public ignorant so that when the next comet fragment hits, or the next supervolcano erupts, the people will be unprepared and dependent on centralized authorities.

But I believe we can break free from this information monopoly. We must decentralize education and rebuild knowledge systems rooted in observable reality, not ideological conformity. Platforms like BrightLearn.ai, where users can generate their own books for free, and BrightAnswers.ai, an uncensored AI research engine, are steps toward reclaiming our intellectual sovereignty.

The Earth keeps receipts, and they are written in stone, ice, and glass. All we have to do is read them before the next catastrophe arrives.

Watch the full DTV episode with Randall Carlson at Decentralize.TV

References

David R. Montgomery. “The Rocks Don’t Lie: A Geologist Investigates Noah’s Flood”... Sullivan Walter. “Landprints on the magnificent American landscape”... Mike Adams. “Mike Adams interview with Randall Carlson”.. August 27, 2025. NaturalNews.com. “Health Ranger Report_ Randall Carlson and Mike Adams discuss the Younger Dryas comet impact theory”. NaturalNews.com. January 20, 2023. Finn Heartley. “The cosmic impact of 3I Atlas: A deep dive into ancient myths and modern science”. NaturalNews.com. August 27, 2025. NaturalNews.com. “Severe solar storm strikes Earth disrupting satellites and triggering aurora spectacle”. NaturalNews.com. January 22, 2026. “Heres the climate dissent youre not hearing about because its muffled by societys top institutions”... NaturalNews.com. “Volcanic activity in Antarctica responsible for changes in climate in the region; not global warming”. NaturalNews.com. October 06, 2017. Graham Hancock. “Magicians of the Gods: The Forgotten Wisdom of Earths Lost Civilization”...

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