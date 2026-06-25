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Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH's avatar
Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH
7m

Robert Bauval, Graham Hancock, Michael Cremo, Michael Bradley, Robert Schoch, etc ... all know that BLACKSKINDIAN GIANTs dominated the advanced pre-Ice-Age civilization.

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
3h

Archaix has been saying this a long time. Carlson is co opting his ideas belatedly.

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