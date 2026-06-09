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Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
4h

We are currently installing a solar system. Had to buy a tractor loader auger and rock auger bit. Our system is an off-grid system. Hopefully, the sodium ion batteries will soon be available. We have a 100 amp transfer switch. Found out that copper is a precious metal. We live very remote and don’t need an inspection. We are electrical engineers, but still have a lot to learn. We have a large propane generator with 500 gallon propane tank that can only hold 400 gallons max. We have 2 small gasoline generators. Rather have a 500 gallon diesel storage tank and diesel generator, over propane and gasoline.

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
5h

Thank You for writing this part: " Even a small solar generator can keep your refrigerator, lights, and communications running during blackouts.

The book “Be your own power company” by David J. Morris provides detailed guidance on designing small-scale solar and wind systems that can make you energy independent. "

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