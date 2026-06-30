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ryan polansky's avatar
ryan polansky
6h

When will we see gasoline ⛽️ shortages? Im ready for some time off work lol 😆

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
4h

Sooo what? We knew that living Evil is a great Global Power. We knew that Global Famine was in the forecast. Now it iis clearly visible in the near term schedule. Who thought Evil would just Go Away?

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