On today’s broadcast, host Alex Jones and guest Mike Adams, an engineer and product inspection scientist, examined a 2027 cover of The Economist as an alleged blueprint for a globalist agenda centered on centralized artificial intelligence. Jones opened by framing the conversation around recent infrastructure outages and warnings from figures such as Bill Gates, arguing that these events point toward a push for world government control of AI. Adams described the cover as a deliberate disclosure of plans by global elites, with the globalists positioned at the top of the image and the mechanisms of crisis, including mass surveillance, wars, and AI systems, arranged across the center. He asserted that an AI brain sits at the core of the diagram, signifying a transition toward centralized AI governance, and noted that the image places broadcast towers directly beneath the elites as a representation of the information war. Jones and Adams agreed that the imagery, including oil tankers in chains and a boot stomping a ballot box, depicts energy restriction, election disruption, and government tyranny.

Adams argued that recent failures of systems such as FAA air traffic control, NSA communications, and Microsoft servers may be part of a strategy to convince the public that modern infrastructure is too complex for humans to manage. In his account, this narrative would lead to the conclusion that only AI can run these systems, a theme he tied to Gates’s warnings about AI and bank accounts and to testimony from Anthropic’s Dario Amodei against open source AI. Adams identified a conflict between a pro-human faction, which he associated with Elon Musk and Jensen Huang and their support for open source and decentralized AI, and an anti-human faction he linked to Anthropic, OpenAI, and Gates. He predicted further escalation of systemic failures, regional power grid outages, and mass famine by 2027, and he advised listeners to prepare with off-grid food, energy, and medicine. The host and guest also announced plans for a future commercial-free segment to continue the discussion.

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