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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

Mike...please... you are a liar.

You say and write one thing but you don't act accordingly.

You are simply paid opposition.

This all could have and can be avoided.

You of all people are guilty doing nothing because you so much want the destruction of this world... Armageddon to come true.

You are just another stupid cultist that wants his own demise and others too.

20 years ago I patented Hypersonic civil transportation.

End of Oil.

End of war.

End of Aviation.

Beginning of the Interstellar space age.

You know that I mailed that to you many times.

My technology is the key to peace.

But you still Ignore the reality< because like Alex Jones you are paid opposition.

OCCULT YOU ARE.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-hypersonic-age

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Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
2h

Perfectly stated.

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