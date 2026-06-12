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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
2h

A five-to-seven-year lifespan isn't what I'd consider "built to last." Plus replacement parts would have to come from China, a country that the US is alienating more by day, to the point that trade between the two countries might completely come to a halt. Better to invest in equipment that can be repaired and serviced without relying on imports.

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Northern Mainer's avatar
Northern Mainer
4hEdited

Oh good….more crap bought from China. Thanks Mike.

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