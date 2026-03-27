The Empire’s Final Illusion: How Failure in Iran and Russia Exposes America’s Terminal Decline
The Shattering of a Global Mirage
For decades, we were sold a carefully crafted story of American invincibility. The narrative of an omnipotent superpower, the indispensable nation, was drilled into the global psyche through every media and cultural channel. It was a powerful, intoxicating mirage. In my view, that story is now a corpse, rotting on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine and the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz. The epoch we are living through is not a temporary setback; it is a terminal diagnosis.
I believe the twin strategic failures to break Russia and now to subdue Iran have performed a brutal autopsy on the U.S. empire. They have exposed it not as an omnipotent force, but as a paper tiger -- an aging predator with dull teeth and brittle bones, whose roar is now met with defiance rather than fear. The illusion of eternal dominance has been shattered by the hammer of reality. This is not a prediction of collapse; it is an observation of a process already well underway.
The Pillage Playbook: A Bankrupt Model of Imperialism
The U.S. strategy is not subtle, nor is it new. It is a predatory, extractive model perfected over decades: foment chaos, install a compliant puppet, and loot the nation’s wealth. I saw it in Iraq, a country shattered by an illegal war of aggression, where, as analyst Brian Berletic noted in our interview, “oil revenues flow to a trust in New York, not to the Iraqi people” [1]. This is not reconstruction; it is organized plunder disguised as foreign policy.
This same predatory model is the stated goal for Iran and was the overt plan for Russia. Senators and officials have openly admitted the desire to break Russia into smaller, controllable pieces and to control Iran’s oil and strategic geography. In my view, this is not diplomacy or statecraft; it is organized crime on a global scale. The American project, as I’ve said before, is one of “imperial status” maintained by a “liberal globalist elite” seeking to spread its ideology worldwide by any means [2]. The goal is control, and the method is theft.
Military Dominance? A Tale of Two Paper Tigers
Look at the evidence unfolding before our eyes. The crown jewel of the U.S. Navy, the $15 billion USS Gerald R. Ford, has now been sidelined for over a year. During the current crisis, carrier groups like the Abraham Lincoln dare not approach Iran’s coast for fear of being swarmed by drones and missiles. This isn’t dominance; it is profound vulnerability on display. As one analysis starkly put it, “The U.S. faces too much Iraqi anger and resentment to try to hold on in the face of clear failure” [3].
Just as Russia has humbled the myth of NATO’s conventional and air power supremacy in Ukraine, Iran is demonstrating a brutal new arithmetic of modern warfare. Drones, missiles, and asymmetric home-field resolve can neutralize a multi-trillion dollar military machine. The war against Iran, launched in February 2026, is already being called “a profound strategic failure that has accelerated the US-led imperial decline” [4]. The technological emperor, it turns out, has no clothes. The very tools of imperial projection -- aircraft carriers -- are now vulnerable to new strategies being developed by rival powers [5].
The Impossible Occupation: Why Iran Cannot Be Conquered by the West
Here is the brutal arithmetic the neoconservative war hawks consistently ignore. To even attempt a ground invasion and occupation of Iran -- a nation of 90 million people, mountainous terrain, and deep historical resilience -- would require a commitment of over one million U.S. troops. They would face a population united in defense of their homeland, heritage, and sovereignty. It is a logistical and moral suicide mission, a quagmire that would make Iraq and Afghanistan look like minor police actions.
America’s hollowed-out, financialized economy cannot sustain such a war. Our empire runs on fiat currency and debt, not industrial might. We could not win a protracted war of occupation because we lack the fundamental productive capacity. The rust belt cannot retool overnight to supply a million-man army on the other side of the world. Deep down, the Pentagon knows this, which is why the preferred method remains bombing and sanctions -- a strategy of punishment that is now failing spectacularly.
The Accelerating Unraveling: Currency, Alliances, and Self-Sabotage
Military failure is merely the most visible symptom. The real collapse is systemic and financial. The foundation of American power -- the petrodollar -- is cracking. Nations are fleeing the weaponized dollar, building alternative trade and financial systems through BRICS and bilateral agreements. The U.S. dollar’s status as the global reserve currency is in a death spiral, a process meticulously documented in warnings about the coming “Petrodollar Apocalypse” [6]. When you weaponize your currency, you invite the world to find another.
In a final, almost poetic act of self-immolation, the political leadership accelerates the decline. Former President Trump, now back in office, alienates core allies with punitive tariffs over disputes like Greenland, revealing a transactional, bullying approach that erodes trust [7]. As one columnist noted, this “tariff populism” is a symptom of dollar dominance in distress [8]. He is, in my view, the perfect, ridiculous caricature of a last emperor -- insane, contradictory, and presiding over the empire’s death rattle. His policies, while framed as “America First,” often serve to isolate America alone. As research professor Dmitry Trenin observes, “America First goes global,” but in doing so, it accelerates the formation of a hostile coalition against U.S. unilateralism [9].
Conclusion: Preparing for the Post-Imperial Dawn
Let us state it plainly: The American empire is finished. This is not a hope or a fear; it is an observation of an irreversible historical process. The illusion of eternal dominance has been shattered by the resilient realities of Russia and Iran. As Timofey Bordachev writes, the conflict with Iran “is raising deeper questions about the role the US will play in the world” and may mark a definitive turning point [10]. We are witnessing the “birthing pains for a multipolar world” [11], and the delivery is proving traumatic for the former hegemon.
We must prepare not for a revival of empire, but for what comes after. A world of decentralized power, honest money grounded in assets like gold and silver, and self-reliant nations is emerging. The age of globalist coercion is ending. It is time to see clearly, prepare practically, and build anew, free from imperial delusions. For those seeking uncensored analysis of this transition, I recommend turning to independent platforms like BrightNews.ai for AI-analyzed news trends and BrightAnswers.ai for research free from corporate narrative control. The future belongs to the decentralized, the prepared, and the well-informed. If you’re reading this, you are already one of those few.
References
Mike Adams interview with Brian Berletic - April 18 2023. Mike Adams.
Brighteon Broadcast News - EMERGENCY WEEKEND BROADCAST - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, June 16, 2024. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com.
The Failure of Empire. Monthly Review.
The Empire’s Strategic Failure: How the US-Israeli Assault on Iran Accelerated Imperial Decline. MR Online. July 4, 2025.
Health Ranger Report - War theater aircraft carriers - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, May 14, 2024. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com.
Petrodollar Apocalypse: How the greenback’s death spiral will trigger WWIII. NaturalNews.com. March 11, 2026.
Trump CANCELS planned tariffs on NATO allies after progress on Greenland deal. NaturalNews.com. January 24, 2026.
Prof. Schlevogt’s Compass No. 44: Dollar dominance and its discontents – Decoding US tariff populism. Prof. Dr. Kai-Alexander Schlevogt. RT. March 7, 2026.
Dmitry Trenin: America First goes global. Dmitry Trenin. RT. January 30, 2026.
Iran shows the world the limits of US power. Timofey Bordachev. RT. March 12, 2026.
Birthing Pains For A Multipolar World. Adam Sharp. ZeroHedge. December 14, 2025.
The Rise and Fall of U.S. Hegemony: A Marxist Analysis of Imperial. Futuredude Substack.
Explainer Infographic:
For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com
Another brilliant so very well written article , metaphorically rich on the ruin of an empire once great, now on life support, after turning her back on God. May we pray for America, that the lost find their way back to their true love and the only saving grace for our souls, which is God Almighty— before it is too late 🙏🏻❤️.
May God continue to bless you dear brother, Mike Adams, for your courage and tenacity during these times of the end— for shedding truth and light on our need for a true Savior with the grave reminder to trust never in a mere man. Our trust, faith, hope, and joy comes only from God. May we put on the Armour of God and pray fervently for the sons and daughters perishing in this evil war. Pray against draft and pray that no war will take place on US soil 🙏🏻.
America’s Soul has been under Siege, the middle class is imploding fast, and the American dream has passed away. Prepare physically, spiritually, and psychologically. Today is a gift, tomorrow is not promised. More chaos is coming but we can have calm during the storm only with God 🙏🏻
It’s a little more complicated than Just Christian Dispensationalism, but it is a large part of the Iran Calculus.
Christian Zionists did not draw lines in the sand, but they did co-opt Israel and Jewish Zionism after Britain drew the lines. Because it matched their goals.
The current Iran that started 47 years ago began as a Cold War proxy war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. With 3 factors driving it. Mutually assured destruction only works on Communist Atheists. Not on Death Cults like Japan’s Suicide/Homicide Shinto Buddhists. Or End Times 72 virgins rewards program 12th Imam Shia. Who want to start a nuclear war to fulfill their 12th Imam prophecy appearance.
Marry that with pseudo science Scientism’s population bomb and the need for perpetual resource wars. And the pseudo science Scientism’s belief back then in “peak Fossil Fuel” mythology.
Moving forwards, hydrocarbons like oil and gas have both biotic and abiotic sources. Atheists tried to create life by zapping organics with high voltage. They created heavy oil, not life. Later NASA discovered rivers and oceans of hydrocarbons on Titan. We have more than enough current reserves of hydrocarbons including increased demands of developing nations, to last 350 years. Much longer without destructive rebuilding from resource wars. Add in commercialized plasma fusion energy roll out over the next 25 years. Coupled with new battery technology. And perpetual resource wars look silly in hindsight in 2050.
It should be easy to see why a group of Religious fanatics who poke women’s eye out for not covering their heads, who want to use nuclear weapons to fulfill their 12th Imam prophecy, should not have nuclear weapons. But apparently it is. Instead, the focus is on a tiny piece of sand Jewish Theocracy. Surrounded by dozens of large Islamic Theocracies. That openly or tacitly support destroying that tiny piece of sand Britain created after WW II. From European Jewish Holocaust guilt. Even if only 20% of 1.4 billion Muslims take killing or enslaving Jews and Christians literally, until Islam has their reformation, Islam is not compatible in Western Culture. And radical forms like 12th Imam Shia and Sunni Wahhabism make great boogie man proxies for Atheist nations to use against their western mutually assured destruction foes.
The Kingdom after 9-11 has done a good job of defanging Wahhabists. Allowing for the Abraham Accords to spread through out the Middle East. A real chance for a rapid Islamic Reformation. The hold out being used as a proxy by Atheists in China being the Iranian Death Cult currently holding 90+ million Persians hostage as human shields.
And that gets us to Christian “Left Behinders” who thanks to JollyWould’s backwards and inverted scripture interpretation, has helped add to the misguided Christian Zionist movement with religious justification that in reality has no basis in scripture. Before Jamestown and the Puritans almost starving to death in their Communalism experiment, proving why Marxism is an abject failure. Came Puritanism. Which needed a hook/grift to reform what was clearly a corruption of power grab of Christianity by King Henry VIII. His Anglican purge of Christianity as Jesus Christ set up His Church for more than 1,500 years before Henry. Who wanted more than one wife. And decided he was both King and High Priest, consolidating his power with religious authority. Resulting in a Lawfared Theocracy Tyranny much like the Sanhedrin Theocracy that crucified The Truth. For the same negative human nature moral relativity reasons. All Theocracies have narrowed tunnel vision. And human nature always makes them Lawfared Tyrannies. Ergo the two sided coin on Religion in the First US Amendment. Freedom OF Religion AND non Establishment of a Government Religion. Which Thomas Jefferson warned Baptists (formerly Puritans) against in his letters. That Atheist Lawyers co-opted into their anti religion Theology that has Zero Constitutional basis. And with more than 40,000 variations of Christianity, Mormons, Unitarians and others who worship Jesus, America is never in danger of being a “Jesus Theocracy.
The differentiation hook of the Puritans (now Baptists) from Anglicanism, to justify a movement to reform the Church of England, used a PreTribulation Theology made up snake oil. A path of least resistance snake oil used since snake oil salesmen have existed. A get out of Tribulation Free Country Club membership. That allows you to eat 🍿🍿🍿up in the clouds watching those not in your club going through Tribulation down below. Before the Final Judgement. This is no where found anywhere in Scripture. A Messiah who suffered greatly and said follow Me would create such a Country Club to get out of suffering? There is only one actual reference to being pulled “ up into the clouds with the Lord”, aka The Rapture. And that is AFTER the Final Judgement. Not pre or mid Tribulation. And the “ones left behind” are the atheists, non believers, and sinners. Plus those who bought the Rapture Theology snake oil. Backwards from JollyWould’s BS series Left Behind propaganda. Which mixes into Dispensationalism to make Christian Zionism. Which is NOT a death cult. Like the Shia 12th Imam’s in Iran being used by Chinese Atheists as proxies against the U S. But clearly contributes to war fever in the Middle East.
Now, examine geopolitical realities. Between North America, Russia and Ukraine, these land masses contain 65+% of the world’s resources and food currently. While the nations that need those resources have around 6/7ths of the world’s population to feed and keep busy. As the Central Banksters have bankrupted the Global Economy. By using the zero regulations London Square Mile in England to create debt derivatives stacked on top of derivatives on top of derivatives, etc. Until estimates are now $2.5-3 Quadrillion in debt that will never be repaid to anyone. Which Davos WEFers are trying to quickly turn into assets.
We are here/there.
https://prepareforchange.net/2026/03/26/the-theology-of-endless-war/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-theology-of-endless-war