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TruthAndLight
4h

Another brilliant so very well written article , metaphorically rich on the ruin of an empire once great, now on life support, after turning her back on God. May we pray for America, that the lost find their way back to their true love and the only saving grace for our souls, which is God Almighty— before it is too late 🙏🏻❤️.

May God continue to bless you dear brother, Mike Adams, for your courage and tenacity during these times of the end— for shedding truth and light on our need for a true Savior with the grave reminder to trust never in a mere man. Our trust, faith, hope, and joy comes only from God. May we put on the Armour of God and pray fervently for the sons and daughters perishing in this evil war. Pray against draft and pray that no war will take place on US soil 🙏🏻.

America’s Soul has been under Siege, the middle class is imploding fast, and the American dream has passed away. Prepare physically, spiritually, and psychologically. Today is a gift, tomorrow is not promised. More chaos is coming but we can have calm during the storm only with God 🙏🏻

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Alamo Dude
3h

It’s a little more complicated than Just Christian Dispensationalism, but it is a large part of the Iran Calculus.

Christian Zionists did not draw lines in the sand, but they did co-opt Israel and Jewish Zionism after Britain drew the lines. Because it matched their goals.

The current Iran that started 47 years ago began as a Cold War proxy war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. With 3 factors driving it. Mutually assured destruction only works on Communist Atheists. Not on Death Cults like Japan’s Suicide/Homicide Shinto Buddhists. Or End Times 72 virgins rewards program 12th Imam Shia. Who want to start a nuclear war to fulfill their 12th Imam prophecy appearance.

Marry that with pseudo science Scientism’s population bomb and the need for perpetual resource wars. And the pseudo science Scientism’s belief back then in “peak Fossil Fuel” mythology.

Moving forwards, hydrocarbons like oil and gas have both biotic and abiotic sources. Atheists tried to create life by zapping organics with high voltage. They created heavy oil, not life. Later NASA discovered rivers and oceans of hydrocarbons on Titan. We have more than enough current reserves of hydrocarbons including increased demands of developing nations, to last 350 years. Much longer without destructive rebuilding from resource wars. Add in commercialized plasma fusion energy roll out over the next 25 years. Coupled with new battery technology. And perpetual resource wars look silly in hindsight in 2050.

It should be easy to see why a group of Religious fanatics who poke women’s eye out for not covering their heads, who want to use nuclear weapons to fulfill their 12th Imam prophecy, should not have nuclear weapons. But apparently it is. Instead, the focus is on a tiny piece of sand Jewish Theocracy. Surrounded by dozens of large Islamic Theocracies. That openly or tacitly support destroying that tiny piece of sand Britain created after WW II. From European Jewish Holocaust guilt. Even if only 20% of 1.4 billion Muslims take killing or enslaving Jews and Christians literally, until Islam has their reformation, Islam is not compatible in Western Culture. And radical forms like 12th Imam Shia and Sunni Wahhabism make great boogie man proxies for Atheist nations to use against their western mutually assured destruction foes.

The Kingdom after 9-11 has done a good job of defanging Wahhabists. Allowing for the Abraham Accords to spread through out the Middle East. A real chance for a rapid Islamic Reformation. The hold out being used as a proxy by Atheists in China being the Iranian Death Cult currently holding 90+ million Persians hostage as human shields.

And that gets us to Christian “Left Behinders” who thanks to JollyWould’s backwards and inverted scripture interpretation, has helped add to the misguided Christian Zionist movement with religious justification that in reality has no basis in scripture. Before Jamestown and the Puritans almost starving to death in their Communalism experiment, proving why Marxism is an abject failure. Came Puritanism. Which needed a hook/grift to reform what was clearly a corruption of power grab of Christianity by King Henry VIII. His Anglican purge of Christianity as Jesus Christ set up His Church for more than 1,500 years before Henry. Who wanted more than one wife. And decided he was both King and High Priest, consolidating his power with religious authority. Resulting in a Lawfared Theocracy Tyranny much like the Sanhedrin Theocracy that crucified The Truth. For the same negative human nature moral relativity reasons. All Theocracies have narrowed tunnel vision. And human nature always makes them Lawfared Tyrannies. Ergo the two sided coin on Religion in the First US Amendment. Freedom OF Religion AND non Establishment of a Government Religion. Which Thomas Jefferson warned Baptists (formerly Puritans) against in his letters. That Atheist Lawyers co-opted into their anti religion Theology that has Zero Constitutional basis. And with more than 40,000 variations of Christianity, Mormons, Unitarians and others who worship Jesus, America is never in danger of being a “Jesus Theocracy.

The differentiation hook of the Puritans (now Baptists) from Anglicanism, to justify a movement to reform the Church of England, used a PreTribulation Theology made up snake oil. A path of least resistance snake oil used since snake oil salesmen have existed. A get out of Tribulation Free Country Club membership. That allows you to eat 🍿🍿🍿up in the clouds watching those not in your club going through Tribulation down below. Before the Final Judgement. This is no where found anywhere in Scripture. A Messiah who suffered greatly and said follow Me would create such a Country Club to get out of suffering? There is only one actual reference to being pulled “ up into the clouds with the Lord”, aka The Rapture. And that is AFTER the Final Judgement. Not pre or mid Tribulation. And the “ones left behind” are the atheists, non believers, and sinners. Plus those who bought the Rapture Theology snake oil. Backwards from JollyWould’s BS series Left Behind propaganda. Which mixes into Dispensationalism to make Christian Zionism. Which is NOT a death cult. Like the Shia 12th Imam’s in Iran being used by Chinese Atheists as proxies against the U S. But clearly contributes to war fever in the Middle East.

Now, examine geopolitical realities. Between North America, Russia and Ukraine, these land masses contain 65+% of the world’s resources and food currently. While the nations that need those resources have around 6/7ths of the world’s population to feed and keep busy. As the Central Banksters have bankrupted the Global Economy. By using the zero regulations London Square Mile in England to create debt derivatives stacked on top of derivatives on top of derivatives, etc. Until estimates are now $2.5-3 Quadrillion in debt that will never be repaid to anyone. Which Davos WEFers are trying to quickly turn into assets.

We are here/there.

https://prepareforchange.net/2026/03/26/the-theology-of-endless-war/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-theology-of-endless-war

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