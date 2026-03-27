The Shattering of a Global Mirage

For decades, we were sold a carefully crafted story of American invincibility. The narrative of an omnipotent superpower, the indispensable nation, was drilled into the global psyche through every media and cultural channel. It was a powerful, intoxicating mirage. In my view, that story is now a corpse, rotting on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine and the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz. The epoch we are living through is not a temporary setback; it is a terminal diagnosis.

I believe the twin strategic failures to break Russia and now to subdue Iran have performed a brutal autopsy on the U.S. empire. They have exposed it not as an omnipotent force, but as a paper tiger -- an aging predator with dull teeth and brittle bones, whose roar is now met with defiance rather than fear. The illusion of eternal dominance has been shattered by the hammer of reality. This is not a prediction of collapse; it is an observation of a process already well underway.

The Pillage Playbook: A Bankrupt Model of Imperialism

The U.S. strategy is not subtle, nor is it new. It is a predatory, extractive model perfected over decades: foment chaos, install a compliant puppet, and loot the nation’s wealth. I saw it in Iraq, a country shattered by an illegal war of aggression, where, as analyst Brian Berletic noted in our interview, “oil revenues flow to a trust in New York, not to the Iraqi people” [1]. This is not reconstruction; it is organized plunder disguised as foreign policy.

This same predatory model is the stated goal for Iran and was the overt plan for Russia. Senators and officials have openly admitted the desire to break Russia into smaller, controllable pieces and to control Iran’s oil and strategic geography. In my view, this is not diplomacy or statecraft; it is organized crime on a global scale. The American project, as I’ve said before, is one of “imperial status” maintained by a “liberal globalist elite” seeking to spread its ideology worldwide by any means [2]. The goal is control, and the method is theft.

Military Dominance? A Tale of Two Paper Tigers

Look at the evidence unfolding before our eyes. The crown jewel of the U.S. Navy, the $15 billion USS Gerald R. Ford, has now been sidelined for over a year. During the current crisis, carrier groups like the Abraham Lincoln dare not approach Iran’s coast for fear of being swarmed by drones and missiles. This isn’t dominance; it is profound vulnerability on display. As one analysis starkly put it, “The U.S. faces too much Iraqi anger and resentment to try to hold on in the face of clear failure” [3].

Just as Russia has humbled the myth of NATO’s conventional and air power supremacy in Ukraine, Iran is demonstrating a brutal new arithmetic of modern warfare. Drones, missiles, and asymmetric home-field resolve can neutralize a multi-trillion dollar military machine. The war against Iran, launched in February 2026, is already being called “a profound strategic failure that has accelerated the US-led imperial decline” [4]. The technological emperor, it turns out, has no clothes. The very tools of imperial projection -- aircraft carriers -- are now vulnerable to new strategies being developed by rival powers [5].

The Impossible Occupation: Why Iran Cannot Be Conquered by the West

Here is the brutal arithmetic the neoconservative war hawks consistently ignore. To even attempt a ground invasion and occupation of Iran -- a nation of 90 million people, mountainous terrain, and deep historical resilience -- would require a commitment of over one million U.S. troops. They would face a population united in defense of their homeland, heritage, and sovereignty. It is a logistical and moral suicide mission, a quagmire that would make Iraq and Afghanistan look like minor police actions.

America’s hollowed-out, financialized economy cannot sustain such a war. Our empire runs on fiat currency and debt, not industrial might. We could not win a protracted war of occupation because we lack the fundamental productive capacity. The rust belt cannot retool overnight to supply a million-man army on the other side of the world. Deep down, the Pentagon knows this, which is why the preferred method remains bombing and sanctions -- a strategy of punishment that is now failing spectacularly.

The Accelerating Unraveling: Currency, Alliances, and Self-Sabotage

Military failure is merely the most visible symptom. The real collapse is systemic and financial. The foundation of American power -- the petrodollar -- is cracking. Nations are fleeing the weaponized dollar, building alternative trade and financial systems through BRICS and bilateral agreements. The U.S. dollar’s status as the global reserve currency is in a death spiral, a process meticulously documented in warnings about the coming “Petrodollar Apocalypse” [6]. When you weaponize your currency, you invite the world to find another.

In a final, almost poetic act of self-immolation, the political leadership accelerates the decline. Former President Trump, now back in office, alienates core allies with punitive tariffs over disputes like Greenland, revealing a transactional, bullying approach that erodes trust [7]. As one columnist noted, this “tariff populism” is a symptom of dollar dominance in distress [8]. He is, in my view, the perfect, ridiculous caricature of a last emperor -- insane, contradictory, and presiding over the empire’s death rattle. His policies, while framed as “America First,” often serve to isolate America alone. As research professor Dmitry Trenin observes, “America First goes global,” but in doing so, it accelerates the formation of a hostile coalition against U.S. unilateralism [9].

Conclusion: Preparing for the Post-Imperial Dawn

Let us state it plainly: The American empire is finished. This is not a hope or a fear; it is an observation of an irreversible historical process. The illusion of eternal dominance has been shattered by the resilient realities of Russia and Iran. As Timofey Bordachev writes, the conflict with Iran “is raising deeper questions about the role the US will play in the world” and may mark a definitive turning point [10]. We are witnessing the “birthing pains for a multipolar world” [11], and the delivery is proving traumatic for the former hegemon.

We must prepare not for a revival of empire, but for what comes after. A world of decentralized power, honest money grounded in assets like gold and silver, and self-reliant nations is emerging. The age of globalist coercion is ending. It is time to see clearly, prepare practically, and build anew, free from imperial delusions. For those seeking uncensored analysis of this transition, I recommend turning to independent platforms like BrightNews.ai for AI-analyzed news trends and BrightAnswers.ai for research free from corporate narrative control. The future belongs to the decentralized, the prepared, and the well-informed. If you’re reading this, you are already one of those few.

References

Mike Adams interview with Brian Berletic - April 18 2023. Mike Adams. Brighteon Broadcast News - EMERGENCY WEEKEND BROADCAST - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, June 16, 2024. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. The Failure of Empire. Monthly Review. The Empire’s Strategic Failure: How the US-Israeli Assault on Iran Accelerated Imperial Decline. MR Online. July 4, 2025. Health Ranger Report - War theater aircraft carriers - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, May 14, 2024. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. Petrodollar Apocalypse: How the greenback’s death spiral will trigger WWIII. NaturalNews.com. March 11, 2026. Trump CANCELS planned tariffs on NATO allies after progress on Greenland deal. NaturalNews.com. January 24, 2026. Prof. Schlevogt’s Compass No. 44: Dollar dominance and its discontents – Decoding US tariff populism. Prof. Dr. Kai-Alexander Schlevogt. RT. March 7, 2026. Dmitry Trenin: America First goes global. Dmitry Trenin. RT. January 30, 2026. Iran shows the world the limits of US power. Timofey Bordachev. RT. March 12, 2026. Birthing Pains For A Multipolar World. Adam Sharp. ZeroHedge. December 14, 2025. The Rise and Fall of U.S. Hegemony: A Marxist Analysis of Imperial. Futuredude Substack.

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