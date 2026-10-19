The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Martin's avatar
Joanna Martin
7d

How does one get set up with solar power at one's home? What does one buy? From where? How much does it cost? How does one find someone to install it? How much does the installer's labor cost? You seem to assume that this is something anyone can do. But not all people have your background in science.

Reply
Share
10 replies
motorbandit's avatar
motorbandit
7d

You need other alternatives then just solar!! Where I am, it can be sunny in the morning and by mid morning cloud covered and hazy. I need more then recommend panels to just keep ahead of my consumption and my consumption is little to non of the electricity I use. If the powers that be would stop manipulating the sky…everything would be fine.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture